MacRumors Giveaway: Win a 30,000mAh 90W USB-C Power Bank From RAVPower

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with RAVPower to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 30,000mAh 90W USB-C Power Bank for charging Apple devices.

ravpower usb c power bank
Priced at $80, the RAVPower USB-C Power Bank's 30,000mAh battery capacity is enough to charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro to full, plus it can charge an iPad Pro two and a half times or an iPhone 12 up to six times.

ravpower power bank charging
At 90W, it can offer enough power to charge all of your devices at the fastest possible speeds provided you have the right cables available. It can charge a MacBook Pro from 0 to 50 percent in 40 minutes, and with a USB-C to Lightning cable, it can charge an iPhone from 0 to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

ravpower 90w charging
There's a Power Delivery USB-C port and a USB-A port. When charging two devices at once, the power is split between 65W for the USB-C port and 18W for the USB-A port, and when recharging the power bank, it charges at 60W so it powers up quick. It can be charged to full in 2.5 hours with a 60W PD power adapter.

ravpower charge speed
Design wise, the RAVPower USB-C Power Bank has a rectangular shape that measures in at 6 inches long and 3.5 inches wide, plus it's just about an inch thick. It has a series of four LEDs on the side that display the estimated battery life.

RAVPower says that the power bank supports safe charging with over-heat, over-current, over-discharge, over-voltage, and short circuit protection.

ravpower battery pack safety
We have 10 RAVPower USB-C Power Banks to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

RAVPower Giveaway
The contest will run from today (January 22) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on January 29. The winners will be chosen randomly on January 29 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

For those who don't want to wait for the end of the ‌giveaway‌, RAVPower is offering a discount code on the RAVPower USB-C Power Bank. Just use promo code macrumors232 to get an extra $5 off in addition to the coupon available from Amazon to drop the price to $65. The deal will be available through January 25.

