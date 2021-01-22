Deals: Amazon's New iPad Keyboard Sale Includes 11-Inch Magic Keyboard for $199 ($100 Off, Lowest Price)

Amazon today is discounting a few of Apple's keyboards for the iPad Pro and iPad Air, starting with the Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro at $199.00, down from $299.00. This is the lowest price that we've tracked to date for this Magic Keyboard, which can also be used with the fourth generation iPad Air.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also get the Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but this discount isn't quite as steep. It's priced at $329.98, down from $349.00. Both versions of the Magic Keyboard provide a full keyboard with a trackpad, backlit keys, and a new floating cantilever design that lets you adjust the iPad Pro to find the best viewing angle.

Another keyboard that's on sale is the Smart Keyboard Folio for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, priced at $149.00, down from $199.00. While a simpler alternative to the Magic Keyboard, this accessory still provides a full-size keyboard, front and back protection for the iPad Pro, and allows for a few convenient viewing angles.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.