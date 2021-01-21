Video Demos macOS Catalina Running on iPad Pro via x86 Emulation

A video demonstrating macOS Catalina running on a current 2020 iPad Pro has been shared on YouTube, giving us a look at an interesting hack that has a Mac OS up and working on one of Apple's iPads.

play

There's limited information about how the process of getting ‌macOS Catalina‌ on an iPad Pro works, but it uses x86 emulation and was done through the UTM software that allows virtual machines to run on iOS.

Booting up into ‌macOS Catalina‌ took a full 20 minutes, though the original creator says that it has since been optimized and now takes approximately 5 to 7 minutes. The video is over 37 minutes long due to how slow ‌macOS Catalina‌ is on the iPad, and it is not a functional or usable installation at this time, but it's interesting to see the macOS operating system on an ‌iPad Pro‌.