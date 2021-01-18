Apple and Tim Cook Commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Friday January 15, 2021 10:23 am PST by Juli Clover

Apple is developing two versions of the Mac Pro to succeed the Mac Pro that was first released in December 2019, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The first updated Mac Pro is a direct successor to the current Mac Pro and it will use the same design. It may also be equipped with Intel processors rather than Apple silicon chips, and it could be one of the sole machines in the Mac...