MacRumors Giveaway: Win an X1 Keyboard and iPad Stand From Satechi

Announced last week, the $70 Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard is a compact, travel-friendly keyboard that works with Apple's Macs and iPads. At 11 inches long and 4.5 inches wide, it tucks neatly in a bag or backpack for taking on the go, but it still has a full QWERTY layout.



For those who prefer something larger for desktop use, Satechi also has the Slim X3 Keyboard, which features the same design but with a numeric keypad and additional function keys. Both versions are available with either Bluetooth connectivity or a wired connection.

The keys are backlit with 10 adjustable brightness levels, and multiple Bluetooth connections are supported so you can swap between a Mac, ‌iPad‌, and iPhone with just the press of a button. There are built-in macOS and iOS function keys, and a USB-C port is included to recharge the keyboard.



Designed specifically with Apple users in mind, the keyboard has an aluminum build that is meant to match Apple devices, and no special setup is required for it to work. It is compatible with 2012 and newer Macs, the ‌iPhone‌ X and later, and Apple's iPads.



Alongside the Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard, Satechi unveiled the Aluminum Desktop Stand, which is built to work with Apple's modern iPads, including the 2019/2020 iPad Pro and 2020 iPad Air, but it is also compatible with iPhones and any other 4-inch to 13-inch smartphone or tablet.



Priced at $45, the Aluminum Desktop Stand is designed to turn the ‌iPad‌ into a multi-purpose workstation. An adjustable mount and base hinges allow for the ‌iPad‌ to be positioned just where you need it, and the stand can be used in either landscape or portrait mode.



The mount is adjustable to 180 degrees, while the hinges can be adjusted 135 degrees, allowing for quite a bit of flexibility for hands-free video watching, FaceTime calls, fitness videos, and work when paired with a keyboard. It can even be folded down and used as a sketching base.



As the name suggests, Satechi created the Aluminum Desktop Stand from aluminum in an effort to match Apple's devices, and it is available in a space gray shade. Grip pads on the stand hold your devices in place while you work.

