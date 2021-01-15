Skip to Content

MacRumors Giveaway: Win an X1 Keyboard and iPad Stand From Satechi

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Satechi to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard and an Aluminum Desktop Stand for the iPad, both of which are Satechi's newest accessories.

Announced last week, the $70 Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard is a compact, travel-friendly keyboard that works with Apple's Macs and iPads. At 11 inches long and 4.5 inches wide, it tucks neatly in a bag or backpack for taking on the go, but it still has a full QWERTY layout.

For those who prefer something larger for desktop use, Satechi also has the Slim X3 Keyboard, which features the same design but with a numeric keypad and additional function keys. Both versions are available with either Bluetooth connectivity or a wired connection.


The keys are backlit with 10 adjustable brightness levels, and multiple Bluetooth connections are supported so you can swap between a Mac, ‌iPad‌, and iPhone with just the press of a button. There are built-in macOS and iOS function keys, and a USB-C port is included to recharge the keyboard.

Designed specifically with Apple users in mind, the keyboard has an aluminum build that is meant to match Apple devices, and no special setup is required for it to work. It is compatible with 2012 and newer Macs, the ‌iPhone‌ X and later, and Apple's iPads.

Alongside the Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard, Satechi unveiled the Aluminum Desktop Stand, which is built to work with Apple's modern iPads, including the 2019/2020 iPad Pro and 2020 iPad Air, but it is also compatible with iPhones and any other 4-inch to 13-inch smartphone or tablet.

Priced at $45, the Aluminum Desktop Stand is designed to turn the ‌iPad‌ into a multi-purpose workstation. An adjustable mount and base hinges allow for the ‌iPad‌ to be positioned just where you need it, and the stand can be used in either landscape or portrait mode.

The mount is adjustable to 180 degrees, while the hinges can be adjusted 135 degrees, allowing for quite a bit of flexibility for hands-free video watching, FaceTime calls, fitness videos, and work when paired with a keyboard. It can even be folded down and used as a sketching base.

As the name suggests, Satechi created the Aluminum Desktop Stand from aluminum in an effort to match Apple's devices, and it is available in a space gray shade. Grip pads on the stand hold your devices in place while you work.

We have a Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard and Aluminum Desktop Stand to give away to 15 MacRumors readers. To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (January 15) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on January 22. The winners will be chosen randomly on January 22 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

