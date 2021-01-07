Satechi Launches New Backlit Keyboards, iPad Stand

Satechi today announced the launch of four new backlit USB-C keyboards, including the Slim X1 Bluetooth Keyboard, the Slim X1 Wired Keyboard, the Slim X3 Bluetooth Keyboard, and the Slim X3 Wired Keyboard.

The Slim X1 models are compact and portable, for taking along while on the go, and the Slim X3 models are full-sized. The Slim X1 offers a full QWERTY layout, while the Slim X3 also includes a numeric keypad. Both models come in both wired and wireless versions.

Both keyboard models are designed with Apple products in mind, offering an aluminum finish that matches Apple's Macs and iOS devices. The built-in hot keys work across Mac and iOS devices, and multi-device Bluetooth functionality is included for fast device switching.



There are 10 adjustable brightness levels for the backlit keyboard, and the Bluetooth models charge over USB-C while the wired models connect using USB-C.



Satechi today also introduced the Aluminum Desktop Stand for iPad, which is designed to work with the new keyboards. It offers a hands-free way to elevate tablets to an optimal viewing level with an adjustable 180 degree mount and a 135 degree base hinge. Available in space gray aluminum, the stand has protective grip padding to keep Apple devices safe from slips and scratches, plus it collapses down so it can be used both at home and while out and about.



Satechi's ​Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard and larger ​Slim X3 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard can be purchased from the Satechi website starting today, while the wired models will be available in late January. Pricing starts at $60.

The Aluminum Desktop Stand for iPad is available from the Satechi website for $44.99. Customers who opt to purchase the new keyboards, ‌iPad‌ stand, or another Satechi product can get 20 percent off using the promo code WFH20 when checking out through January 10.