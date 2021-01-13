Leaked Marketing Materials for S21 Launch Confirm Samsung Won't Include Charger

Samsung is set to unveil its newest flagship smartphones at a Galaxy Unpacked event that's taking place tomorrow, and ahead of the launch, leaker Evan Blass has shared Samsung marketing materials for the new devices.



As has been rumored several times, the launch information confirms that Samsung plans to follow Apple and ship the new Galaxy smartphones without chargers.

"Galaxy S21+ 5G comes packaged with just what you need - USB Type-C data and charging cable, ejection pin, and Quick Start Guide," is what Samsung will say on its website. "Just another way of being good to the environment."

After Apple unveiled new iPhone 12 models without chargers in the box back in October, Samsung mocked Apple for removing the power adapter. "Included with your Galaxy," read Samsung's ad, which featured a picture of a Samsung power adapter.



After unveiling the new iPhones, Apple said that the power adapters (and earbuds) were removed for environmental reasons, but there was speculation that Apple removed the accessories to cut costs due to the high price of the 5G modems in the ‌iPhone 12‌ devices.

Samsung also plans to say that it is aiming to improve the environment by ditching power adapters.

Samsung has in the past mocked Apple's design and product decisions before copying Apple and doing the exact same thing. When Apple removed the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 in 2016, for example, Samsung made fun of the iPhone and then went on to nix the headphone jack from the Galaxy A8.

Samsung is expected to debut the S21, S21+, and S21+ Ultra in 6.2 to 6.8-inch size options. The S21 and S21+ will have a flat display with a centered hole punch front camera, while the S21+ Ultra is expected to feature a larger curved screen.

The two lower-end smartphones will have triple-lens camera setups, but the high-end model will have a four-camera setup with a 10MP 10x super-telephoto zoom, a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra wide lens, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, and a laser autofocus system.