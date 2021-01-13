Apple Seeds Second Beta of tvOS 14.4 to Developers

Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming tvOS 14.4 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming a month after the release of the first beta.



Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models, the tvOS 14.4 developer beta can be downloaded onto the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ via a profile that's installed using Xcode.

Apple's tvOS updates are often minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than major outward-facing changes. There's no word yet on what's included in tvOS 14.4 update, and there was nothing new discovered in the first beta.

Though we don't often know what's new in tvOS during the beta testing process, we let MacRumors readers know when new updates are available so those who are developers can download it upon release.

The main tvOS 14 update released in September brought expanded Picture in Picture support, new HomeKit integration with ‌HomeKit‌ Secure video cameras, support for multiple Apple Arcade profiles, and more, with details available in our tvOS 14 roundup.