CES 2021: Satechi Launches 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand

Satechi today announced the launch of the Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand, which is designed to work with the magnets inside Apple's iPhone 12 lineup.



Though the charging stand includes magnets, it is not MagSafe and it is limited to charging an iPhone at 7.5W rather than the 15W that's available with official ‌MagSafe‌ chargers.

The Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand has an upright charger that works with an ‌iPhone 12‌, and a 5W Qi charging spot at the base that is compatible with AirPods or AirPods Pro. Because it requires a magnetic connection for a device to stay upright, the Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand is not compatible with earlier ‌iPhone‌ models.



The stand features an adjustable ball mount that allows the attached ‌iPhone‌ to be moved and titled into a variety of viewing angles, and an ‌iPhone‌ can be attached either in landscape or portrait mode. Satechi says that there's non-slip padding at the bottom of the charger to keep it secure on a table or desk, and it features LED lights to indicate when devices are charging.

The Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand can be pre-ordered from the Satechi website for $59.99, and through February 15, customers can get a 20 percent discount using the code MAGNETIC at checkout.