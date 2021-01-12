Facebook Updates 'Access Your Information' Tool for Data Management

Facebook is today rolling out an update for its "Access Your Information" tool to make it easier to use and to better explain how data is used, reports TechCrunch.



"Access Your Information" provides a detailed look at the information about you that's shared on Facebook. The updated version is organized into eight categories: Your Activity Across Facebook, Personal Information, Friends and Followers, Logged Information, Security and Login Information, Apps and Websites off of Facebook, Ads Information, and Preferences.

Inside of each category, information is organized into subcategories to make it easier to find the data that you're looking for, with the tool also able to be used to remove data.

Search functionality is now included so you can find something specific like "location," and there's more information on how Facebook uses data to personalize the Facebook experience.

As TechCrunch points out, the launch of the updated tool comes as Apple is requiring apps like Facebook to provide a detailed list of the personal data that's collected, and it has been released just ahead of when Apple will begin requiring Facebook and other apps to obtain express user permission before tracking them.

"Access Your Information" can be found in the Facebook iOS app by accessing the Settings & Privacy section, choosing Settings, and scrolling down to the "Access Your Information" setting. The feature will expand to the desktop in the future.