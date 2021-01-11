CES 2021: Western Digital Debuts New 4TB SSDs From SanDisk and WD

Western Digital today announced the upcoming launch of several new consumer-oriented portable SSDs with 4TB capacities, with new offerings from the SanDisk, WD, and WD_Black brands. The new 4TB SSDs are designed for gamers, content creators, and creative professionals who need additional storage space to work with.



The SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable NVMe SSD offers up to 2000MB/s read and write speeds, and its aluminum chassis serves as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds. The SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD will be available later this quarter for $750.

Also under the SanDisk brand, Western Digital is offering the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD with read speeds up to 1050MB/s and write speeds up to 1000MB/s. The Extreme Portable SSD features two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance. The new SSD will be available later this quarter for $700.

For gamers, the WD_Black offers read speeds up to 2000MB/s, and it is compatible with PCs, PlayStations, and Xbox One game libraries. It will be available later this quarter for $750.

Under the WD brand, Western Digital debuted the latest MyPassport SSD, which offers read speeds up to 1050MB/s and write speeds up to 1000MB/s. It features a shock and vibration resistant metal design that is drop resistant up to 6.5 feet, and it comes in colors that include blue, gray, red, gold, and silver. It will be available later this quarter for $680.

All of the new SSDs will be available from the Western Digital Store and other major retailers when they launch.