Ecobee Updates HomeKit-Enabled SmartCamera With Spotify Integration and More, Lowers Price to $130

Ecobee today announced that its SmartCamera has a new price of $129.99, down from $179.99, and the camera has also been updated with some new features.



In addition to gaining compatibility with HomeKit Secure Video last month, which allows users to securely stream and store video from the SmartCamera on iCloud servers, the indoor security camera now features Spotify integration, smoother panning and zooming, and smoke alarm detection with a subscription to Ecobee's home monitoring service Haven.

- HomeKit Secure Video to safely stream and store videos taken on the ecobee SmartCamera with voice control on Apple’s secure servers. To give users additional peace of mind, the Smart Camera leverages Apple's iCloud service to securely encrypt and store video clips, where they will stay.

- SmartFocus v2 to track the motion of multiple people and pans and zooms more smoothly.

- Spotify Connect to stream anything from Spotify through SmartCamera with voice control.

- Smoke Alarm Detection (with Haven subscription) to alert users and the family when the SmartCamera with voice controls hears the smoke alarm.

The SmartCamera is available at its lower $129.99 price starting today, and users can receive the latest software updates via the Ecobee app.

Key features of the SmartCamera include 1080p image quality, a 180° field of vision, infrared night vision, voice control with Siri or Alexa, built-in speakers with two-way talk, person detection, the ability to set activity zones, and more.

Anker brand Eufy has more affordable indoor security cameras with HomeKit Secure Video, including the Indoor Cam 2K for $39.99.