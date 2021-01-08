MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Super Fast SOHO USB-C Dock From CalDigit

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with CalDigit to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a SOHO USB-C Dock that is compatible with Apple's Macs and USB-C iPads. SOHO stands for Small Office Home Office Dock, and it's the perfect companion for those working from home who need access to more ports than Apple's machines provide.



Priced at $100, the bus-powered SOHO Dock offers Gen 2 USB-C transfer speeds of up to 10Gb/s, which is twice as fast as traditional USB-C docks that are limited to USB-C Gen 1, and allows for additional features.



The SOHO Dock can connect to a 60Hz 4K display, and on machines that support DisplayPort 1.4, up to two 4K 60Hz monitors can be connected in dual mirrored mode on macOS. On the iPad Air and iPad Pro, a single 4K monitor can be connected. Standard USB-C hubs are limited to a single 4K monitor at 30Hz when used with a Mac.



There's an HDMI 2.0b port and a DisplayPort 1.4 port for connecting displays, plus it is equipped with dual gold plated SD card readers that support UHS-II speeds. There's a USB-C port for connecting to a computer, a full speed 10Gb/s USB-C data port, a 10Gb/s USB-A port, and a USB-C port for power delivery.



Passthrough charging is supported, and the SOHO Dock can charge a MacBook at up to 90W, which is enough power for all of Apple's machines. Charging will vary based on the wattage of the USB-C charger and the number of USB devices attached to the SOHO Dock. Passthrough charging works for laptops, and is also compatible with ‌iPad Pro‌, Windows tablets, and USB-C smartphones.



The SOHO Dock is made from a high-grade aluminum that allows for heat dissipation, and CalDigit says that it uses high quality components to ensure thermal integrity and device longevity. CalDigit ships the dock with a detachable cable to allow for flexibility should customers need a longer cable length.



The SOHO Dock works with the 12-inch MacBook, Thunderbolt 3 Macs that include the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Pro, plus it is compatible with the M1 Macs and Windows PCs with USB-C Gen 1, USB-C Gen 2, Thunderbolt 3, and Thunderbolt 4.

