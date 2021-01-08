CES 2021: Sony Unveils New 4K and 8K LED TVs With HomeKit and AirPlay 2

Ahead of CES 2021 next week, Sony has introduced new 4K OLED, 4K LED, and 8K LED smart TV models with support for HomeKit and AirPlay 2.



The new lineup includes the MASTER Series A90J with 55-inch, 65-inch, and 83-inch 4K OLED TVs, the X95J Series with 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch 4K LED TVs, the X92 Series with 50-inch to 100-inch 4K LED TVs, and the MASTER Series Z9J with 75-inch and 85-inch 8K LED TVs. Sony says pricing and availability will be announced in Spring 2021.

AirPlay‌ 2 support allows users to stream videos, music, photos, and more directly from an iPhone, iPad, and Mac to compatible Sony smart TVs, complete with lock screen controls. ‌HomeKit‌ support enables users to easily control the TVs using Siri voice commands or the Home app on ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and Mac. The features are also available on select 2018, 2019, and 2020 TV models sold by Sony, with a full list available on Apple's website.

All of the TVs announced this week feature Sony's artificial intelligence technology, known as the Cognitive Processor XR, for continuously optimized picture and sound quality. Other features and specs include Google TV support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration, HDMI 2.1 compatibility, and more.