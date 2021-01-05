Deals: Save Up to $120 on Apple's 2020 iMac Lineup With Amazon's Latest Sales

Amazon today has Apple's 2020 21.5-inch iMac (3.0GHz 6-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $1,379.00, down from $1,499.00. This $120 discount is one of the first major sales on this model of the 2020 21.5-inch iMac, and it's available to ship today.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also get the 2020 21.5-inch iMac (3.6GHz Quad-Core, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $1,249.00, down from $1,299.00. This isn't quite the lowest price we've ever tracked on this model, but it is among the best online this week.

This iMac is essentially the same device as the 21.5-inch models introduced in 2019, but Apple now ships it with an SSD by default instead of the Fusion Drive of previous generations. It has a Retina 4K display and a 3.6 GHz quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor.

There are also a few 27-inch models still on sale this month, including the model with a 3.1 GHz 6-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $1,679.92, down from $1,799.00. Lastly, the 27-inch iMac with a 3.3 GHz 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD is priced at $1,899.00, down from $1,999.00.

Unlike the 21.5-inch models, these 27-inch iMacs did receive a few internal upgrades in 2020, with Apple introducing 10th-generation Intel processors, more RAM, more SSD storage, faster AMD GPUs, and True Tone support for the 5K display. Across the board, Amazon's sales remain the best discounts that you'll find on these iMacs in early 2021.

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple's iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.