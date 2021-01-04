Skip to Content

Deals: Apple Watch Series 6 Discounted by Up to $60, Starting at $339 for 40mm GPS

by

Amazon is hosting a collection of Apple Watch deals to kick off the new year, including savings on the Apple Watch Series 6. These sales offer up to $60 off original prices of the 2020 Apple Watch.

Prices start at $339.00 for the 40mm GPS Series 6 in (PRODUCT)Red. As of writing, only this color is on sale, and over the past few weeks it's been one of the only color options to hit this price on Amazon.

$60 OFF
Apple Watch Series 6 40mm for $339.00

Secondly, you can get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 for $379.99, down from $429.00. Similar to the smaller model, only (PRODUCT)Red is on sale at this time.

$50 OFF
Apple Watch Series 6 44mm for $379.99

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

