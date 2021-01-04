Deals: Apple Watch Series 6 Discounted by Up to $60, Starting at $339 for 40mm GPS

Amazon is hosting a collection of Apple Watch deals to kick off the new year, including savings on the Apple Watch Series 6. These sales offer up to $60 off original prices of the 2020 Apple Watch.

Prices start at $339.00 for the 40mm GPS Series 6 in (PRODUCT)Red. As of writing, only this color is on sale, and over the past few weeks it's been one of the only color options to hit this price on Amazon.

Secondly, you can get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 for $379.99, down from $429.00. Similar to the smaller model, only (PRODUCT)Red is on sale at this time.