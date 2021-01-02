Skip to Content

Adobe Officially Ends Flash Support, Recommends Uninstalling Immediately

Adobe in 2017 announced plans to end support for its Flash browser plug-in at the end of 2020. Now that it's officially 2021, support for the software has ended, and Adobe will begin blocking content from running in Flash Player beginning on January 12.

Flash's elimination should not heavily impact users because many popular browsers have already moved away from the format. Additionally, iPhone and iPad users are not affected by the change, as iOS and iPadOS have never supported Flash.

Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs offered his "Thoughts on Flash" in a 2010 open letter, criticizing Adobe's software for its reliability, incompatibility with mobile sites, and battery drain on mobile devices. Jobs also said that Adobe was "painfully slow to adopt enhancements to Apple's platforms" and further innovation from Apple would not be hindered by a "cross platform development tool."

In the past, Adobe's Flash Player had continually suffered from vulnerabilities that exposed Mac and PC users to malware and other security risks that caused vendors like Microsoft and Apple to work tirelessly to keep up with security fixes.

Since Flash Player will no longer receive updates, Adobe recommends that all users immediately remove the software "to help protect their systems."

Top Rated Comments

ghanwani Avatar
ghanwani
1 hour ago at 04:38 pm
If only websites stopped using it. I stopped using Flash a while ago and yet I have visited so many websites (e.g. banks, car sites) that need Flash, so I just end up leaving.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Agent47 Avatar
Agent47
22 minutes ago at 05:23 pm
Good riddance to Flash, RealPlayer, Divx, SilverLight, and all of the other crap codecs and plug-ins that made early multimedia such a catastrophe. Some of it may have been necessary, but in the end it seem to serve everyone except the end-user.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
huge_apple_fangirl Avatar
huge_apple_fangirl
1 hour ago at 04:35 pm
Good riddance
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hot-gril Avatar
hot-gril
40 minutes ago at 05:06 pm


Did HTML 5 make flash obsolete?

For most things, yes. There's still no good alternative to Flash for games or other static interactive content. I know that despite the EoL, I'm going to be taking language courses and corporate training that require Flash for years to come.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
phenste Avatar
phenste
1 hour ago at 04:45 pm
Still remember the day Steve’s letter came out. Can’t say this is a headline I ever thought I’d read…but it’s certainly a joy to see. ;)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Abazigal Avatar
Abazigal
59 minutes ago at 04:46 pm
The lesson that Apple keeps teaching, and which others keep ignoring, is that to bring about meaningful change, you have to be bold and unapologetic in forcing about the change you want to see.

What will be next, I wonder.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
