MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station and Solar Panels From Jackery

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Jackery to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station and two 100W SolarSaga Portable Solar Panels that can be used to charge it up when a power source isn't available.



Combined, Jackery calls this its Solar Generator 1000 set, and it's an ideal solution for camping or emergencies because as long as the sun is out, you won't run out of power. With a 1002Wh capacity, 1000W rated power, and 2000W surge power, it is powerful enough to meet the needs of most electrical appliances.

The Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station is priced at $999, and it is Jackery's highest-capacity power station option. Jackery makes a whole range of UL-certified power stations that are available at different price points.



There are multiple ports available for charging several devices at one time. The E1000 includes two 18W PD USB-C ports, two 12W USB-A ports, one DC carport, and three AC outlets. It works with cameras, TVs, computers, lamps, communication devices, grills, fans, and medical equipment like CPAP machines.

At 22 pounds, the Explorer 1000 is heavy, but it comes with a convenient handle to allow it to be moved around as needed. There's an LCD display on the front that features charge/discharge info and battery life details, and fans built into the device keep it from getting too warm.

With an optional solar charger, the Explorer 1000 can be recharged even when power is not available. It recharges in seven hours from an AC outlet or within eight hours using two 100W SolarSaga panels from Jackery. It can be stored, and should be charged every three to six months when used as an emergency backup solution.



Jackery's 100W SolarSaga panels, available for $300, connect to the Explorer 1000 or one of Jackery's other power stations to provide power while on the go. Jackery says the solar panels have a high conversion efficiency that generates more energy and perform better in hot weather than other panels. The SolarSaga panels feature a USB-C port and a USB-A port and can also be used to charge up smaller devices.



