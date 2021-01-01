Skip to Content

MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station and Solar Panels From Jackery

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Jackery to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station and two 100W SolarSaga Portable Solar Panels that can be used to charge it up when a power source isn't available.

jackeryexplorer1000
Combined, Jackery calls this its Solar Generator 1000 set, and it's an ideal solution for camping or emergencies because as long as the sun is out, you won't run out of power. With a 1002Wh capacity, 1000W rated power, and 2000W surge power, it is powerful enough to meet the needs of most electrical appliances.

The Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station is priced at $999, and it is Jackery's highest-capacity power station option. Jackery makes a whole range of UL-certified power stations that are available at different price points.

jackerybackuppower
There are multiple ports available for charging several devices at one time. The E1000 includes two 18W PD USB-C ports, two 12W USB-A ports, one DC carport, and three AC outlets. It works with cameras, TVs, computers, lamps, communication devices, grills, fans, and medical equipment like CPAP machines.

At 22 pounds, the Explorer 1000 is heavy, but it comes with a convenient handle to allow it to be moved around as needed. There's an LCD display on the front that features charge/discharge info and battery life details, and fans built into the device keep it from getting too warm.

With an optional solar charger, the Explorer 1000 can be recharged even when power is not available. It recharges in seven hours from an AC outlet or within eight hours using two 100W SolarSaga panels from Jackery. It can be stored, and should be charged every three to six months when used as an emergency backup solution.

jackeryexplorer10002
Jackery's 100W SolarSaga panels, available for $300, connect to the Explorer 1000 or one of Jackery's other power stations to provide power while on the go. Jackery says the solar panels have a high conversion efficiency that generates more energy and perform better in hot weather than other panels. The SolarSaga panels feature a USB-C port and a USB-A port and can also be used to charge up smaller devices.

jackery4
We have one Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station and two 100W SolarSaga Portable Solar Panels to give away to a MacRumors reader. To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Jackery Giveaway

The contest will run from today (January 1) at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on January 8. The winner will be chosen randomly on January 8 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

