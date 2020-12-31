Skip to Content

Apple Removes 39,000 Games From China App Store

by

Apple on Thursday removed nearly 39,000 apps from its Chinese App Store due to the apps lacking an official license from local regulators, reports Reuters.

appstore
The report, which cites data from research firm Qimai, says that games affected by the cull included Ubisoft title Assassin's Creed Identity and NBA 2K20. According to Qimai, only 74 of the top 1,500 paid games on the China App Store survived the purge.

In addition to the 39,000 games, the report says Apple also removed more than 46,000 apps in total from its store.

Apple in February gave app developers an initial June 30 deadline to prove they had a license for their games, and later extended the deadline to December 31. However, in July the company froze updates for thousands of iOS mobile games lacking an official license, and in August removed 30,000 apps for similar reasons.

Apple in July reportedly warned developers of app removals, should their apps not meet regulatory requirements. The removal of apps lacking official licenses is said to come from increasing government pressure on Apple to comply with local regulations that have been in place since 2016.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: App Store, China

Top Rated Comments

goobot Avatar
goobot
29 minutes ago at 04:32 am
Kinda makes a tiktok ban understandable.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
spyguy10709 Avatar
spyguy10709
30 minutes ago at 04:31 am
I've never seen a better argument in favor of forcing Apple to allow apps from "unknown sources" to run on paying customers devices then this.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
4jasontv Avatar
4jasontv
22 minutes ago at 04:38 am
Interesting spin. I prefer the headline ‘Most iOS Developers don’t bother with acquiring Chinese license’.

Apple’s hand was forced by the local government and the developers who have the autonomy to act on their own. So, either the developers are standing up against China, are lazy, or their game was essentially abandonware at launch.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nikaru Avatar
nikaru
17 minutes ago at 04:44 am
One day we would end us with so much dump regulations that you wont be able to do anything without Government license aka approval. And it is not just China...Silicon Valley suffers from this as well.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
swingerofbirch Avatar
swingerofbirch
16 minutes ago at 04:44 am


Interesting spin. I prefer the headline ‘Most iOS Developers don’t bother with acquiring Chinese license’.

Apple’s hand was forced by the local government and the developers who have the autonomy to act on their own. So, either the developers are standing up against China, are lazy, or their game was essentially abandonware at launch.

They don't have the autonomy to act on their own.

China has the autonomy:

https://venturebeat.com/2020/02/18/china-is-approving-more-foreign-games-but-not-so-many-american-ones/
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iPad Pro Mini LED

12.9-Inch iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display Rumored to Launch in First Quarter of 2021

Sunday December 27, 2020 8:36 pm PST by
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED display will launch in the first quarter of 2021, according to a new report from DigiTimes. The report claims that Apple has diversified its supply chain for displays and touch panels, with BOE finally gaining approval to supply OLED panels for the iPhone and GIS moving to provide touch panels for both the iPhone and the upcoming iPad Pro. GIS approved...
Read Full Article187 comments
airpods pro 2 hardware

AirPods Pro 2 Could Come in Two Sizes

Tuesday December 29, 2020 9:55 am PST by
Leaker Mr-white, who has in the past shared accurate details on Apple's product plans, today tweeted alleged images of internal hardware that will be used in the second-generation AirPods Pro earbuds expected to be released sometime in 2021. In the photos below, the hardware on the right side of the image appears to be current AirPods Pro hardware, while the hardware on the left is designed...
Read Full Article73 comments
airpods max caviar

Caviar Introduces Custom 'Pure Gold' AirPods Max for $108,000

Monday December 28, 2020 8:52 am PST by
Russian company Caviar, known for making luxury variants of popular tech gadgets, today announced that it will be releasing custom AirPods Max plated with "pure gold" for the high price of $108,000 at some point in 2021. The custom AirPods Max will be available in white and black, with each color offered "in a single piece worldwide," suggesting that the headphones may be quite exclusive. In ...
Read Full Article158 comments
new device activations christmas day 2020 2

9 of Top 10 U.S. Smartphone Activations on Christmas Day 2020 Were iPhones

Tuesday December 29, 2020 6:58 am PST by
A new report by Flurry Analytics states that nine of the top ten smartphones activated on Christmas Day 2020 in the United States were iPhones. Christmas Day in the United States is the single greatest day for new smartphone activations, so it represents a unique opportunity to analyse consumer preferences. The iPhone 11 was the most activated device on Christmas Day, with activations...
Read Full Article179 comments
samsung charger post

Samsung and Xiaomi Plan to Ship Upcoming Smartphones Without Charger After Mocking Apple Over Same Move

Sunday December 27, 2020 1:37 pm PST by
Despite mocking Apple for no longer including a charger with the iPhone, Samsung and Xiaomi are now expected to follow suit and remove the charging adapter from their upcoming smartphones. Alongside the announcement of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Apple announced that it would no longer include the charging adapter with all new iPhones, citing environmental concerns. The move was...
Read Full Article218 comments
intel logo

Intel Urged to Take 'Immediate Action' Amid Threats From Apple Silicon and AMD

Wednesday December 30, 2020 8:59 am PST by
Activist hedge fund Third Point LLC is pushing for a major shakeup at Intel in response to threats from Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, AMD, TSMC, and Samsung (via Reuters). Intel's in-house manufacturing capabilities have struggled to provide the chips its clients want in recent years, with many of its offerings lagging behind its rivals in terms of speed and power consumption. While 2020 has...
Read Full Article263 comments
apple launch student program

Apple Launches First-Generation College Student Mentorship Program

Monday December 28, 2020 10:38 am PST by
Apple this month announced a new Launch@Apple mentorship program that's designed for first-generation college students, with the program set to launch in early 2021. According to a PDF describing Launch@Apple, it is aimed at first-generation college freshmen and sophomores who are majoring in finance, mathematics, economics, business, data analytics, and accounting. It matches college...
Read Full Article37 comments
lg homekit tv

LG Begins Rolling Out AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to 2018 Smart TVs

Monday December 28, 2020 7:11 am PST by
LG has started rolling out a software update that includes AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for select 2018 smart TV models, according to multiple MacRumors readers, delivering on a promise the company made earlier this year. AirPlay 2 enables users to stream videos, music, podcasts, and more directly from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to a compatible LG smart TV, with no Apple TV necessary. HomeKit...
Read Full Article88 comments
macbook pro m1 keyboard

Apple Researching Keyboards With Adaptive Displays on Each Key

Tuesday December 29, 2020 9:02 am PST by
Apple is researching keyboards with small displays on the keys to dynamically change the label on each key, according to a newly-granted patent filing. The filing, spotted by Patently Apple, is titled "Electronic devices having keys with coherent fiber bundles" and was granted to Apple by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on the final patent day of this year. The patent explains how...
Read Full Article216 comments
corellium

Apple Loses Copyright Claims in Lawsuit Against Corellium

Tuesday December 29, 2020 11:12 am PST by
Corellium, a mobile device company that supports iOS, this week won a significant victory in its legal battle against Apple. Apple last year sued Corellium for copyright infringement because the Corellium software is designed to replicate iOS to allow security researchers to locate bugs and security flaws. According to The Washington Post, a Florida judge threw out Apple's claims that...
Read Full Article120 comments

Guides

iOS 14
iOS 14.3 Features

iOS 14.3 is out! Read all about it.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

Gift Guide
Gift Guide for Apple Fans

Last minute gifts for Apple fans.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
See more guides

Upcoming

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

appleroundupvr
Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

roundupbar iP13
iPhone 13
Fall 2021

iPhone 13 is coming next year. Here's what we know.

Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar