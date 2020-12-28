Skip to Content

Los Angeles Residents Able to Add COVID Vaccination Proof to Apple Wallet

by

Los Angeles County residents who receive a COVID-19 vaccination are able to add a digital record of their vaccination to the Apple Wallet app, reports Bloomberg.

The county is partnering with Healthvana to add the vaccination proof to the Wallet app on iPhone. Healthvana is a patient platform that healthcare providers can use to deliver COVID-19 test results to patients.

The vaccination record helps to ensure that those who have been vaccinated receive their second shot in the two-dose procedure, and in the future, Bloomberg speculates that it could be used as proof of vaccination to access flights, concerts, and more.

For the time being, the Wallet vaccination record will alert people who have had their first shot about their second appointment to make sure each person is fully vaccinated.

"We're really concerned. We really want people to come back for that second dose," Claire Jarashow, LA's director of vaccine preventable disease control told Bloomberg. "We just don't have the capacity to be doing hundreds of medical record requests to find people's first doses and when they need to get their second."

Immunizations are also being tracked in registries and those vaccinated receive a paper card, but that card is easily lost so the Wallet app serves as more permanent proof.

The county is planning to send data to Healthvana each night, with information stored on Amazon Web Services' HIPAA-compliant servers. Jarashow told Bloomberg that it's as "safe as we can make it," and that she would "feel comfortable using it."

As of December 22, Los Angeles had administered at least 38,850 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to health-care providers, residents of long-term care facilities, and paramedics.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Top Rated Comments

BradWI Avatar
BradWI
44 minutes ago at 12:02 pm


going to be difficult convincing anti vaxxers to get one

Once they aren’t allowed on flights, inside concerts or sporting events, etc. without documentation of vaccination we’ll see how quick they change their tune.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Scottsoapbox Avatar
Scottsoapbox
45 minutes ago at 12:01 pm
Remember HIPAA?

Back when we viewed medical knowledge of one's body as DEEPLY PERSONAL information?

Amazing, how quickly a crisis throws out our rights.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hagar Avatar
hagar
35 minutes ago at 12:11 pm


Is this Nazi Germany?


Happy to have vaccines but needing to provide documentation to go about your daily life is insane (especially given the <1% mortality rate).

I think it’s more than fair proof of vaccination will be required when people want to fly or attend mass events. Your freedoms end when they threat others.

Besides, your <1% remark is nonsense. There’s a whole spectrum between dying and being cured. Many people suffer long lasting consequences. You’re ignoring that in your oversimplified view.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
quagmire Avatar
quagmire
34 minutes ago at 12:12 pm


Remember HIPAA?

Back when we viewed medical knowledge of one's body as DEEPLY PERSONAL information?

Amazing, how quickly a crisis throws out our rights.

Considering you have to provide schools with immunization records.... I don't think it violates HIPAA.....
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Carlson-online Avatar
Carlson-online
42 minutes ago at 12:03 pm


Once they aren’t allowed on flights, inside concerts or sporting events, etc. without documentation of vaccination we’ll see how quick they change their tune.

Is this Nazi Germany?


Happy to have vaccines but needing to provide documentation to go about your daily life is insane (especially given the <1% mortality rate).
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Santiago Avatar
Santiago
38 minutes ago at 12:08 pm


Is this Nazi Germany?

No, you'll notice the difference is that this would be the government trying to keep people alive instead of committing mass murder.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

