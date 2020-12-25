MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Leather Apple Watch Band From Southern Straps

Skip to Content

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Southern Straps to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Brown Leather Strap that's designed to work with the Apple Watch.

southern straps brown leather band 3
Priced at $90, the Brown Leather Strap is constructed from a full grain Horween leather and hand sewn in San Francisco. Each band is vegetable dyed for a rich, brown color, which will develop a unique patina over time.

southern straps brown leather band 5
Southern Straps uses strengthened waxed cord for stitching the Apple Watch band, which ensures its durability over time. Each band also comes with a two year warranty.

southern straps brown leather band 2
The Brown Leather Straps are available in two sizes to fit both 44/42mm Apple Watch models and 40/38mm Apple Watch models, and they are compatible with all of the Apple Watches that Apple has released to date.

southern straps brown leather band 4
Southern Straps says that the bands fit wrists sized 14 to 25cm. The bands can be ordered with black, silver, or gold hardware to match the finish of the Apple Watch.

southern straps brown leather band 6
Southern Straps also has a whole range of other Apple Watch bands for those interested, including leather bands in black and high-quality nylon Apple Watch bands in several attractive striped shades.

southern straps brown leather band 1
We have five Brown Leather Straps from Southern Straps to give away to MacRumors readers, and each winner will be able to pick hardware in the finish of their choice. To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Southern Straps Giveaway

The contest will run from today (December 25) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on January 1. The winners will be chosen randomly on January 1 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

