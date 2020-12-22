Skip to Content

Apple Sending Special iPhones to First Participants in Security Research Device Program

by

Apple in July announced the launch of a new Apple Security Research Device Program, which is designed to provide researchers with specially-configured iPhones that are equipped with unique code execution and containment policies to support security research.

applesecuritydevice
Apple is notifying the first researchers who will be receiving these special iPhones as of today, and the Cupertino company says that the devices will be sent out right away. Under the terms of the program, participating security researchers will be provided with iPhones that are on loan for one year, though it will be possible to extend the loan period.

The goal of the Security Research Device Program is to further improve the security of iOS, and Apple believes that the contributions of security researchers will assist the company in achieving its goal of increasing safety for consumers. Apple says that it values collaborating with independent researchers and appreciates the work they do on Apple platforms.

The iPhones Apple will provide are less locked down than consumer devices, which will make it easier for researchers to locate serious security vulnerabilities. These devices are as close as possible to production phones with the latest version of iOS and modern hardware. Researchers will not need to jailbreak the phones to do research, which will enable them to investigate platform security features, and they can run whatever tools they want to test the OS.

Program participants have access to extensive documentation and a dedicated forum with Apple engineers for collaborative purposes. The Security Research Device Program runs alongside the bug bounty program, so researchers who locate vulnerabilities can receive payouts of up to $1.5 million.

Top Stories

Apple car wheel icon feature yellow

Sketchy Report Says Apple Car is Years Ahead of Schedule, Will Debut Next Year

Sunday December 20, 2020 4:07 pm PST by
Apple's long-rumored electric vehicle is running at least two years ahead of schedule and will be released in the third quarter of 2021, according to Taiwan's Economic Daily News, which cites unnamed executives at Taiwanese manufacturers. The report claims that Taiwanese manufacturers are preparing to ramp up for production of "Apple Car" components as early as the second quarter of next...
Read Full Article306 comments
philips hue dimmer switch 2021 on wall

Philips Hue to Introduce Updated Dimmer Switch and 'Wave Linear' Outdoor Lighting

Monday December 21, 2020 6:34 am PST by
Philips Hue is set to release an updated dimmer switch and a brand new "Wave Linear" outdoor lighting system in early 2021, according to hueblog.com and smartlights.de. The popular Philips Hue dimmer switch, which has been around for some years and is often included in Philips Hue kits, is to see an update that brings a refreshed design. Instead of having four buttons like the current...
Read Full Article86 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature blue

Apple Car Production Slated for 2024 With 'Next Level' Battery Technology

Monday December 21, 2020 12:57 pm PST by
Apple is aiming to begin production on an Apple-branded self-driving vehicle starting in 2024, according to a new report shared today by Reuters. Apple has been working on some kind of car project since 2014, and there was a point when it seemed like the company's efforts could be scaled back to autonomous vehicle software, but after several management changes and shifts in hiring, Apple's...
Read Full Article277 comments
facebook data sharing

EFF Calls Facebook's Criticism of Apple's Pro-Privacy Tracking Change 'Laughable'

Saturday December 19, 2020 2:46 pm PST by
Facebook's recent criticism directed at Apple over an upcoming tracking-related privacy measure is "laughable," according to the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), a non-profit organization that defends civil liberties in the digital world. Facebook has claimed that Apple's new opt-in tracking policy will hurt small businesses who benefit from personalized advertising, but the EFF...
Read Full Article130 comments
counterpoint 5g sales october 2020

iPhone 12 Became the World's Top 5G Smartphone Within Two Weeks of Launch

Monday December 21, 2020 8:07 am PST by
A new report published today by Counterpoint Research finds that the iPhone 12 became the world's bestselling 5G smartphone in October, in spite of its delayed launch. Although the iPhone 12 was only sold for two weeks in October, it was still able to top the rankings. These two weeks' worth of sales allowed the iPhone 12 to become the seventh-bestselling 5G device sold between January...
Read Full Article123 comments
apple store closure california

Almost 100 Apple Stores Closed Again, Including All Stores in California

Sunday December 20, 2020 10:52 am PST by
Apple this weekend shut down all of its stores in California, including those in the San Francisco Bay Area, after beginning to shutter stores in Los Angeles on Friday. All retail locations in California have a notice letting customers know that the stores are temporarily closed, though some are allowing for order pickups and genius bar appointments through December 22. There's no word on...
Read Full Article361 comments
airpods max ear cups 1

Comparison: AirPods Max vs Sony XM4, Sennheiser Momentum and Bose NC 700

Friday December 18, 2020 3:12 pm PST by
At $550, the AirPods Max are quite a bit more expensive than noise cancelling headphones from other companies like Sony and Bose, many of which are highly rated. In our latest YouTube video, we compared the AirPods Max to the Sony WH-1000XM4s, the Bose NC Headphones 700, and the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless to see if they're worth the premium price tag. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube ...
Read Full Article373 comments
iphone 12 pro video colors

iPhone 13 Lineup May Support Game-Changing Wi-Fi 6E, Larger iPhone SE Unlikely in Early 2021

Friday December 18, 2020 7:50 am PST by
While we're still many months away from the next-generation "iPhone 13" lineup, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis, Thomas O'Malley, Tim Long, and their associates have outlined a few expectations for the devices based on discussions with multiple Apple suppliers. First and foremost, the analysts said iPhone 13 models may support Wi-Fi 6E, providing an opportunity for radio-frequency chipmaker...
Read Full Article87 comments
qualcomm snapdragon benchmark 1

Apple's A14 Outperforms New Snapdragon 888 Chip Coming in Future Android Phones

Friday December 18, 2020 11:16 am PST by
Qualcomm today shared benchmark results for the Snapdragon 888 SoC that will be used in flagship Android phones coming out in 2021, and it's not able to keep pace with the A14 chip in the iPhone 12 models, nor the A13 in the iPhone 11. AnandTech compared Qualcomm's benchmarks to benchmarks of Apple's devices, with the iPhone winning out in Geekbench 5 and GFXBench tests. The Snapdragon...
Read Full Article175 comments
iphone 12 colors

iPhone 12 Colors: Deciding on The Right Color

Thursday November 5, 2020 8:35 am PST by
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived last month in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are ...
Read Full Article

Guides

iOS 14
iOS 14.3 Features

iOS 14.3 is out! Read all about it.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

Gift Guide
Gift Guide for Apple Fans

Last minute gifts for Apple fans.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
See more guides

Upcoming

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

appleroundupvr
Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

roundupbar iP13
iPhone 13
Fall 2021

iPhone 13 is coming next year. Here's what we know.

Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar