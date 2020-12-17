AirPods Max Battery Drains Only Slightly Faster Outside of Case

by

Apple did not include a power button on the AirPods Max, so there's no definitive way to turn them off, but Apple says that putting the headphones inside the included Smart Case puts them into an ultra low power mode.

airpods max in green
That's left a lot of questions about what happens to the ‌AirPods Max‌ when they're not inside the case yet not being actively used, so we've done some testing to attempt to figure out what's going on.

YouTuber Marques Brownlee (aka MKBHD) has said that the ‌AirPods Max‌ enter into a sleep mode after about two hours when just removed from the head and set down somewhere, and it does appear that the ‌AirPods Max‌ are staying actively connected to an iPhone for hours at a time.

At 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time yesterday morning, we connected the ‌AirPods Max‌ to an ‌iPhone‌, played a song, and then took them off and set them down on a desk. At this time, the battery was at 63 percent.

At 10:00 a.m., the ‌AirPods Max‌ were still connected, and the same goes for 11:00 a.m. During this period, the ‌AirPods Max‌ dropped to about 62 percent right around 10:00, and then stayed at that level until 11:26 before dropping to 60 percent battery life.

At 12:00 p.m., three hours later, the ‌AirPods Max‌ remained connected to the ‌iPhone‌ over Bluetooth and did not disconnect or go to sleep. During this time, the ‌iPhone‌ was in use for various activities and also in a rest mode where it wasn't in active use. The ‌AirPods Max‌ were left alone and not touched.

airpods max in case
Over a four hour period, the ‌AirPods Max‌ didn't disconnect and the battery life drained a total of three percent.

With a second set of ‌AirPods Max‌ and a different ‌iPhone‌ that was set aside and not used, we left them connected for more than two and a half hours and saw the same two percent drop in battery life. YouTuber Andru Edwards did a similar test and saw three percent battery drain over the course of 10 hours with the ‌AirPods Max‌ sitting out on a desk.

After monitoring the ‌AirPods Max‌ for a four hour period, we put them in the case at 1:00 p.m. When placed in the case, the ‌AirPods Max‌ immediately disconnected from the ‌iPhone‌ and it was no longer listed as connected in Bluetooth nor were battery levels listed.

We left the ‌AirPods Max‌ in the case to test battery drain while in Apple's advertised "ultra low power mode." From 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time, the ‌AirPods Max‌ drained approximately one percent while in the case. The battery was at 60 percent when they went in the case at 1:00, and 59 percent when they came out of the case at 5:00.

An hour of music playback on the ‌‌AirPods Max‌‌ with Active Noise Cancellation engaged appears to drain somewhere around four to five percent battery. Andru Edwards saw 3 percent battery drain in 10 hours and leaving a set of ‌AirPods Max‌ out all night we saw a total of 8 percent battery drain, so the amount of listening time you're losing will vary.

So while the ‌AirPods Max‌ do need the case to go into a low power mode that's the equivalent of a sleep mode, leaving them out and connected to your devices isn't the biggest hit on battery if you don't want the hassle of putting them into the case and taking them out. If you want maximum battery life, though, you need to put them in the case.

We still don't have a definitive answer on when the ‌AirPods Max‌ "sleep" when out of the case because they never appeared to disconnect from the ‌iPhone‌ in our testing without the case, but we do now have a better idea of what happens when they're used without a case.

Related Roundup: AirPods Max
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Max (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

Herrpod Avatar
Herrpod
31 minutes ago at 11:15 am
Put a power button on it and it won't drain at all. What a stupid design.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmaier Avatar
cmaier
26 minutes ago at 11:19 am
Dear MacRumors: stop giving people one less thing to whine about
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
F23 Avatar
F23
28 minutes ago at 11:18 am
thank you for testing this. 8% overnight compared to <1% if it was fully turned off is pretty bad for something this expensive.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
payup Avatar
payup
26 minutes ago at 11:19 am
Mine drained 6% between 1am and 9am. They should add power off via long hold of the transparency button. Coming from QC35s that I charge like once per 1-2 weeks, this kind of sucks.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmaier Avatar
cmaier
22 minutes ago at 11:24 am


How good is the microphone sound quality on these?

I used it on one phone call and nobody complained. Though I was annoyed that I couldn’t hear myself talk because of the noise cancellation - I had to hit the button to toggle it into transparency. Would be nice if it took care of that for you, since the phone knows you are on a call and hearing yourself talk would be helpful.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RhythmGuru Avatar
RhythmGuru
23 minutes ago at 11:23 am
Do I want to have to press a power button every time I want to turn them on and off, OR do I want to have to charge more often? I think I'd rather have an instant on device that I have to plug in every few uses. But I'll find out IRL whenever my headphones finally ship....
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

14

Apple Releases iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 With AirPods Max Support, ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Fitness+ and More

Monday December 14, 2020 10:00 am PST by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.3, updates that come over a month after the release of iOS and iPadOS 14.2, which brought new emojis, Intercom support, new wallpapers, and more. The iOS 14.3 update can be downloaded for free and it is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 14.3...
Read Full Article156 comments
airpods max customer photos

AirPods Max Customer Impressions: Premium Design and Competitive Sound Quality, Can Feel Heavy on Ears and Smart Case is Useless

Tuesday December 15, 2020 11:00 am PST by
Today is AirPods Max launch day in the United States and many other countries, and as orders begin arriving, first impressions of the headphones from customers are beginning to surface. We've already shared AirPods Max impressions from media outlets and YouTubers, and customer opinions provide additional perspective. AirPods Max photos shared by MacRumors forum member Boardiesboi MacRumors...
Read Full Article393 comments
airpodsprodesigncase2

Third-Gen AirPods With AirPods Pro Design to Cost $200 and Launch in First Half of 2021

Wednesday December 16, 2020 3:00 am PST by
Apple's third-generation AirPods, which are expected to adopt the AirPods Pro design but lack noise-cancelling and transparency features, will launch in the first half of next year for around $200, claims a new report from TheElec today. Not for the first time in the rumor sphere, today's report refers to the earbuds as a "Lite" version of the AirPods Pro, but TheElec additionally suggests...
Read Full Article91 comments
iphone 12 pro display video

iPhone 13 Pro Models Expected to Adopt LTPO Technology for 120Hz Display

Monday December 14, 2020 6:10 am PST by
Two out of four iPhone 13 models set to launch next year (presumably the Pro models) will use OLED displays with low-power LTPO technology, paving the way for a 120Hz refresh rate, according to Korean website The Elec. The report claims that Samsung and LG will remain Apple's primary suppliers of OLED displays, which are expected to be used across the entire iPhone 13 lineup, with Chinese...
Read Full Article82 comments
ios14compactsiri

iOS 14.3 Lets Siri Replicate Sounds Like Lion Roaring

Monday December 14, 2020 3:17 pm PST by
Apple in iOS 14.3 quietly added a new Siri feature that's designed to allow the personal assistant to replicate all manner of sounds, from animals to alarms, musical instruments, and more. According to CNBC, you can ask Siri questions like "what does a humpback whale sound like?" or "what does a lion sound like?" to have Siri play the sound of a whale or a lion. Apple added hundreds of...
Read Full Article82 comments
facebook full page ad image

Facebook Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ads to Attack Apple's iOS Privacy Changes

Wednesday December 16, 2020 5:25 am PST by
Facebook has today attacked Apple in a series of full-page newspaper ads, asserting that iOS 14's privacy changes regarding data gathering and targeted advertising are bad for small businesses (via Bloomberg). The ads are running in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post, feature the headline "We're standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere." Image via Dave ...
Read Full Article211 comments
apple tv 4k

Nikkei: Apple Working on New Apple TV for Release Next Year

Tuesday December 15, 2020 2:45 am PST by
Multiple rumors have indicated that Apple is working on a refreshed version of the Apple TV, and a report today by Nikkei Asia Review adds to speculation that Apple will release a new version of its set-top box next year. Cites sources familiar with Apple's plans, Nikkei's Apple TV mention appears in a broader report about Apple's 2021 production plans. Apple is also preparing an aggressive ...
Read Full Article108 comments
apple fitness plus cnet

Apple Fitness+ Launches Today: Worthy Alternative to Peloton for Apple Watch Users

Monday December 14, 2020 6:55 am PST by
Apple's new Fitness+ workout service launches later today, and ahead of time, some media outlets and YouTube channels have shared their first impressions of the platform. We've gathered up some opinions and videos below. CNET's Vanessa Hand Orellana trying out Apple Fitness+ As a refresher, Fitness+ will provide users with access to a library of workout videos covering strength, yoga, dance,...
Read Full Article144 comments
First Look Big Sur Feature2

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.1 With AirPods Max Support and Mac App Store Privacy Labels

Monday December 14, 2020 10:09 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Big Sur 11.1, the first major update to the initial macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 operating system version that was released on November 12. macOS Big Sur 11.1 was released following four rounds of beta testing. The new ‌macOS Big Sur 11.1‌ update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences. There were no...
Read Full Article237 comments
Apple fitness plus feature

Here's When You Can Download iOS 14.3 and Start Using Apple Fitness+ [Update: Out Now]

Monday December 14, 2020 7:37 am PST by
Update: iOS 14.3 and Apple Fitness+ are now available. Our full coverage: Apple Releases iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 With AirPods Max Support, ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Fitness+ and More Apple Launches Fitness+, Three-Month Free Trial Now Available for New Apple Watch Owners Apple Releases watchOS 7.2 With Fitness+, Cardio Fitness Notifications, and More Apple Releases tvOS 14.3 for...
Read Full Article61 comments

Guides

iOS 14
iOS 14.3 Features

iOS 14.3 is out! Read all about it.

apple fitness plus guide tiny
Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is out! Read all about it.

macbook air m1 unboxing feature2
Apple Silicon M1 Guide

Everything to know about the Apple Silicon M1 Chip

Gift Guide
Gift Guide for Apple Fans

Last minute gifts for Apple fans.

How to Hard Reset iPhone 12
See more guides

Upcoming

imac 2017 roundup menu
iMac
Early 2021?

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

airtags mockup 4 blue
AirTags
Early 2021?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

appleroundupvr
Apple Glasses
2021?

Apple Augmented Reality Glasses are said to be coming in the next couple of years. Here's what we know so far.

roundupbar iP13
iPhone 13
Fall 2021

iPhone 13 is coming next year. Here's what we know.

Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar