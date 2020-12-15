Deals: Get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $249.99 on Amazon ($59 Off, Lowest Price)

Amazon is discounting the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE to $249.00, down from $309.00, which is a price even cheaper than those seen on Black Friday. You'll only find this sale in the Space Gray Aluminum model with a Black Sport Band, while the other colors are priced around $279-$299.

This is the lowest price that we've ever tracked for the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE, and Amazon is still promising Christmas Day delivery, so it makes for a good bit of last-minute holiday shopping as well. While the 40mm GPS models are on sale, they aren't quite at their lowest ever price, so you'll find them priced at $249.00 as well, down from $279.00.

