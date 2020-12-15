Guides

Hands-On With the AirPods Max

by

Today is the official launch day for the AirPods Max, Apple's newest headphones in the AirPods family. ‌AirPods Max‌ are a little bit controversial because of the high price, so we picked up a pair to see what you're getting for that $549 price tag.

‌AirPods Max‌ have aluminum ear cups that are cool to the touch with mesh padded ear cushions and a mesh headband. Design wise, the headphones look and feel premium when it comes to build quality. There's a Digital Crown on the top which is a nice physical control method, along with a button for controlling Active Noise Cancellation.

The buttons work well, but we missed the inclusion of a power button as there's no way to turn the headphones off. They go into standby mode when removed or an ultra low power mode right when put in the case, but otherwise there's no power control option.

airpods max flat
Speaking of the case, it's not great. It looks weird and it doesn't offer much protection at all because it's made from a soft material. The case doesn't cover the headband, and there are openings at the bottom too, so it's not something you're going to want to toss in a bag with your $549 headphones inside.

The case also doesn't charge the headphones (there's a USB-C to Lightning cable included for that), and it's made from a smart cover-like material that may attract dust and dirt.

airpods max case
When it comes to comfort, the ‌AirPods Max‌ didn't cause pain even though they're very heavy, but we've only used them for a short period of time so far. In the amount of time we've had them, we've been impressed with the comfort level and the way the mesh band distributes weight on the head. The telescoping arms for adjusting fit are also a nice touch, and overall, everything feels premium.

airpods max digital crown
By the way, the ear cushions are magnetic and pop off, so if you want to buy a second set for $69 when Apple starts selling them, you can mix and match colors. The headband isn't removable though, so the ear cushions are the only customization option.

‌AirPods Max‌ have all of the same H1 features that other ‌AirPods‌ do, so expect quick pairing, easy device swapping, and long Bluetooth range. They have Adaptive EQ to adjust the sound to the fit on your head, and Active Noise Cancellation. We're going to go more in-depth on Active Noise Cancellation in a future video that compares the ‌AirPods Max‌ to other noise cancelling headphones, but so far, the noise cancellation is excellent.

airpods max ear cups
In terms of sound quality, the ‌AirPods Max‌ sound amazingly crisp, even at high volume levels. Combined with the Active Noise Cancellation, it's an isolating experience that completely blocks out the outside world.

We haven't been able to test battery life, but Apple says the ‌AirPods Max‌ will last for up to 20 hours before needing a recharge. There's also a quick charge feature that gives you over an hour of battery life after five minutes.

airpods max headphones cups
‌AirPods Max‌ now have a 12 to 14 week wait if you're ordering online for shipping, but you may be able to get them in an Apple retail location if you check each morning now that in store pickup is available.

Have you picked up ‌AirPods Max‌? Are they worth the price? Let us know in the comments.

14

Apple Releases iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 With AirPods Max Support, ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Fitness+ and More

Monday December 14, 2020 10:00 am PST by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.3, updates that come over a month after the release of iOS and iPadOS 14.2, which brought new emojis, Intercom support, new wallpapers, and more. The iOS 14.3 update can be downloaded for free and it is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 14.3...
iPhone 12 Pro Versus Alleged Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus e1607833895216

Hands-On Video Compares Unreleased Samsung Galaxy S21+ With iPhone 12 Pro

Sunday December 13, 2020 5:42 am PST by
Samsung's Galaxy S21 smartphone lineup is set to be released in 2021, and a new video shared on YouTube compares an alleged Samsung Galaxy S21+ with an iPhone 12 Pro. The back of the iPhone 12 Pro features precision-milled matte glass, while the back of the alleged Galaxy S21+ seems to be constructed from a plastic-like material. Additionally, the three distinct cameras of the Galaxy S21+...
iphone 12 pro max camera comparison google samsung

Camera Comparison: iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Thursday December 10, 2020 9:26 am PST by
Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max has the most advanced camera technology in the iPhone lineup, but how does it match up to flagship smartphones from other companies? In our latest YouTube video, we compared the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the Google Pixel 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to see the differences in camera quality. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The $1099...
jonyiveinterview

Apple CFO Luca Maestri and Jony Ive Reportedly Candidates for Ferrari CEO Position

Saturday December 12, 2020 7:27 pm PST by
Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri and former Chief Design Officer Jony Ive are reportedly candidates to be Ferrari's next CEO, reports Reuters, citing Italian media. Former Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri departed the company last week citing personal reasons, and potential successors have since emerged, among those reportedly being Maestri and Ive. Additionally, former Vodafone CEO...
Top Stories 39 Feature

Top Stories: AirPods Max Announced, Apple Fitness+ Launch, Future Apple Silicon Chips

Saturday December 12, 2020 6:00 am PST by
The Apple product launches just keep on coming, with Apple this week introducing AirPods Max, the premium over-ear headphones that were rumored over the past few months under the "AirPods Studio" name. We also learned this week that Apple's Fitness+ subscription service will be launching on Monday, December 14 alongside the release of iOS 14.3 and related operating system updates, while we ...
apple fitness plus cnet

Apple Fitness+ Launches Today: Worthy Alternative to Peloton for Apple Watch Users

Monday December 14, 2020 6:55 am PST by
Apple's new Fitness+ workout service launches later today, and ahead of time, some media outlets and YouTube channels have shared their first impressions of the platform. We've gathered up some opinions and videos below. CNET's Vanessa Hand Orellana trying out Apple Fitness+ As a refresher, Fitness+ will provide users with access to a library of workout videos covering strength, yoga, dance,...
iphone 12 pro video colors

Kuo: iPhone 13 Models Won't Face Mass Production Delays Like iPhone 12 Lineup

Saturday December 12, 2020 8:18 am PST by
While the iPhone 12 lineup launched later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today forecasted that mass production of so-called iPhone 13 models with a new A15 chip will revert back to Apple's usual timeframe. In a typical year, Apple begins mass production of iPhones in the early summer, but reports indicated that mass production of iPhone 12 models did not begin...
Apple fitness plus feature

Here's When You Can Download iOS 14.3 and Start Using Apple Fitness+ [Update: Out Now]

Monday December 14, 2020 7:37 am PST by
Update: iOS 14.3 and Apple Fitness+ are now available. Our full coverage: Apple Releases iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 With AirPods Max Support, ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Fitness+ and More Apple Launches Fitness+, Three-Month Free Trial Now Available for New Apple Watch Owners Apple Releases watchOS 7.2 With Fitness+, Cardio Fitness Notifications, and More Apple Releases tvOS 14.3 for...
iphone 12 pro display video

iPhone 13 Pro Models Expected to Adopt LTPO Technology for 120Hz Display

Monday December 14, 2020 6:10 am PST by
Two out of four iPhone 13 models set to launch next year (presumably the Pro models) will use OLED displays with low-power LTPO technology, paving the way for a 120Hz refresh rate, according to Korean website The Elec. The report claims that Samsung and LG will remain Apple's primary suppliers of OLED displays, which are expected to be used across the entire iPhone 13 lineup, with Chinese...
iphone 12 colors

iPhone 12 Colors: Deciding on The Right Color

Thursday November 5, 2020 8:35 am PST by
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived last month in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are ...
