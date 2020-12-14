Deals: Apple Pencil 2 on Sale for $99 at Amazon ($30 Off, Lowest Price)

Amazon today is discounting the Apple Pencil 2 to $99.00, down from $129.00. This is the lowest price that we've ever tracked for the Apple Pencil 2.

Apple Pencil 2 works with the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (third generation and later), as well as the new iPad Air. With the stylus, iPad owners can take notes, create art, and more. The second generation Apple Pencil can also magnetically attach and pair to the iPad Pro and new iPad Air.

The original Apple Pencil is also on sale for $79.00 this week, down from $99.00. We've seen this model go down a bit lower in older sales, but this is still a solid deal if you need the older model.

