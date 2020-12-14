Apple Fitness+ on iPad Not Yet Available

Apple Fitness+ launched this morning for Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, but people who have been attempting to use the feature on an ‌iPad‌ have run into a hiccup.



On the ‌iPad‌, the Fitness app isn't installed automatically and must be downloaded from the App Store. Unfortunately, when attempting to download the app, ‌iPad‌ users are running into an error message that says "This app requires specific features not available on this device."

This message shows up even on a compatible ‌iPad‌ that's running iPadOS 14.3, which is supposed to unlock Fitness+. The feature appears to be working on the ‌iPhone‌ and the ‌Apple TV‌ at this time, but until the Fitness app can be downloaded properly on the ‌iPad‌, ‌iPad‌ owners have no way to use Fitness+.

Apple is likely working to get the Fitness app out for ‌iPad‌ owners, but there's no ETA on when it might be available at this time. We've reached out to Apple for more information and will update this article if and when we hear back or when the app goes live.