Caviar Launches $6,000+ Custom iPhone 12 Pro With Fragment of Steve Jobs' Original Turtleneck Embedded in Apple Logo

Caviar, a site known for creating extravagant, expensive replacement casings for Apple's iPhone models, today announced the launch of its latest custom creation, an iPhone 12 Pro customized in the style of an ‌iPhone‌ 4.



The "‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Jobs 4" collection is dedicated to Steve Jobs and the 10th anniversary of the ‌iPhone‌ 4 – the last model to be personally presented by Jobs – and features ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ and iPhone 12 Pro Max models in blackened titanium, white, and a luxury gold version.



The front of each ‌iPhone‌ has been left untouched, but the backs feature an authentic fragment of Jobs' original famous turtleneck embedded in the Apple logo, while the lower part of the smartphones are adorned with Jobs' autograph, "as a sign of quality, a symbol of his time," and the famous Apple slogan, "Think different."



According to Caviar, the white model is made of composite G10 covered with jewelry enamel and its apple logo is made of 925 sterling silver, while the gold model is made of genuine 18 karat gold and its apple logo is crafted from 750 gold.

More details on the new "‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ Jobs 4" collection can be found on Caviar's website . The new iPhones are priced starting at $6,490 for a 128GB black titanium iPhone 12 model, and go up to $10,140 for a black and gold ‌iPhone 12 Pro Max‌ with 512GB storage.



Caviar also sells a range of other customized luxury iPhones made from unique materials and with intricate designs. In addition, this year it is also selling custom New Balance 991 sneakers, which also include a piece of Job's turtleneck and a little titanium plate featuring the "Think different" slogan.

Caviar says each phone in the series will be released in a limited edition of 10 models, while the custom New Balance 991 sneakers limited to 30 pieces.