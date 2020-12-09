Guides

Wrap Up Your Holiday Shopping With Our Exclusive Apple Accessory Sales at Twelve South, Mophie, 1Password, Anker, and More

by

Last-minute holiday shopping is in full swing as we enter the final few weeks before Christmas. For our readers, we have a collection of exclusive discounts that will remain ongoing through December 25, with a few exceptions. These sales offer the perfect chance to do some online Christmas shopping before it's too late for items to arrive before the 25th.

Exclusive Apple Accessory Sales 1Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

These sales largely focus on accessories for Apple products, including those from Mophie, Nomad, Nimble, Anker, Mujjo, Twelve South, and Pad & Quill. On these websites, you can shop for iPhone cases, MacBook sleeves, Apple Watch bands, screen protectors, leather bags, and much more. We also have an exclusive software sale this year, thanks to a fresh offer from 1Password.

Each sale has a different end date, and shipping will vary from site-to-site, so be sure to read on for more information. Most brands are still offering delivery for Christmas, as long as you place orders soon.

Pad & Quill

pad and quill exclusive

  • What's the deal? Save 20 percent sitewide with MR20
  • How long does it last? It ends on December 25

20% OFF
Pad & Quill Sitewide Sale

At Pad & Quill, our readers have a chance to save on Apple accessories all the way through Christmas day. With our exclusive discount code, you can save 20 percent sitewide on Pad & Quill, giving you a chance to save on accessories for iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and MacBook. To gain access to this sale, enter the code MR20 at checkout.

Nimble

nimble exclusive

  • What's the deal? Save 30 percent sitewide with MACRUMORS30
  • How long does it last?It ends on December 25

30% OFF
Nimble Sitewide Sale

Eco-friendly brand Nimble is offering our readers 30 percent off sitewide this holiday season with the exclusive promo code MACRUMORS30. With this promotion you can save on Nimble's portable chargers, wireless chargers, iPhone cases, and more.

Nimble's products are made from highly sustainable materials and come inside plastic-free packaging. The company also runs a one-for-one tech recovery project, placing a disposable bag with every product it sells. In these bags, customers can send back their old or unused tech so that it can be recycled responsibly.

In terms of shipping, Nimble offers free two-day shipping and returns, so be sure to browse the retailer's website soon to place your order in enough time before Christmas.

Twelve South

twelve south holidays

  • What's the deal? Save 20 percent off your order with MacRumors20
  • How long does it last? It ends on December 25

20% OFF
Twelve South Sitewide Sale

At Twelve South, you can get 20 percent off your entire order with the promo code MacRumors20. This promo code will last through December 25 for users in the United States.

Twelve South has numerous accessories that are specifically made for Apple products, like AirSnap for AirPods, HiRise Wireless for iPhone, and BookBook Vol. 2 for iPad Pro. You can browse for some holiday shopping ideas of your own on Twelve South's website.

Zagg

mophie exclusive

  • What's the deal? Save 30 percent on one item with MACRUMORS30
  • How long does it last? It ends on December 23

30% OFF
Zagg Sitewide Sale

On Zagg's wide range of brand websites, you can get 30 percent off a single item, including Zagg itself, Mophie, Braven, Invisible Shield, iFrogz, Gear4, and Halo. This sale covers the gamut of Apple product accessories, including screen protectors, portable batteries, battery cases, charging cables, and more.

To get the discount, head to one of Zagg's websites, browse for an item, add it to your bag, and when you do you'll notice a pop-up on the right where you can view your bag. Here you can enter the promo code MACRUMORS30 and click apply to see the 30 percent discount taken off the most expensive item in your cart.

1Password

1Pass3moFreeForFamily

  • What's the deal? Get three months of 1Password Families for free
  • How long does it last? It ends on December 25

FREE
3 Months of 1Password Families

In another deal partnership with popular password storage platform 1Password, this holiday our readers can get three full months of 1Password Families for free. After the promotion period ends, you'll need to pay $4.99/month for the service.

Anker

anker holidays

  • What's the deal? Save up to 30 percent on Anker's best power accessories (listed below)
  • How long does it last? It ends on December 13

UP TO 30% OFF
Anker Accessory Sale

Anker and MacRumors have partnered to offer our readers a few deals on potential stocking stuffers this holiday season. You can get a 2-pack of PowerWave Pad wireless chargers for $19.54, Anker's 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $31.99, and more.

Nomad

nomad holiday

  • What's the deal? Save 20 percent off sitewide with MACRUMORS20
  • How long does it last? It ends on December 25

20% OFF
Nomad Sitewide Sale

Over at Nomad, you can get 20 percent off sitewide with our exclusive sale. This sale is available all the way through December 25.

Nomad offers a variety of high-quality accessories for Apple products, like the Base Station Pro wireless charger, Rugged Folio for iPad Pro, Rugged Case for iPhone 12, Rugged Case for AirPods Pro, and even a variety of straps for the Apple Watch.

Mujjo

mujjo holidays

  • What's the deal? Save 20 percent sitewide with #macrumors
  • How long does it last? It ends on December 24

20% OFF
Mujjo Sitewide Sale

Mujjo is offering our readers an exclusive 20 percent sitewide discount this holiday season, with opportunities to save on iPhone 12 cases, iPad sleeves, MacBook sleeves, and the company's Touchscreen Gloves, which are built to function with any touchscreen smartphone. You'll have until Christmas Eve to shop our exclusive Mujjo sale.

For more of the best Apple-related sales and bargains, head to our full Deals Roundup.

