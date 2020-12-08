Deals: Amazon Discounting Apple Watch SE By Up to $40

Amazon today is discounting the 44mm Apple Watch SE by $40, bringing it down to $269.99. This sale has been automatically applied to the Space Gray aluminum model, but shipping on that version is delayed to January.

If you're looking for a Christmas gift, you can get the same deal on the Silver and Gold 44mm Apple Watch SE after a $19.01 coupon is applied at checkout. The Gold model will be in stock on December 15 for Christmas Day delivery, but the Silver model has a warning that it may not arrive until after Christmas.

There are also a few discounts on 40mm Apple Watch SE models, including $20 off the Silver and Space Gray aluminum models. This brings the price down to $259.00, down from $279.00. For both the 40mm and 44mm sales, we've seen cheaper prices over Black Friday, but these are still solid offers if you're shopping last minute for the holidays.

