Amtrak App and Website Now Support Apple Pay

Amtrak customers who purchase trips with the Amtrak app or the Amtrak website can now pay for those fares using Apple Pay, Amtrak announced today.



Following the implementation of new mobile payment methods, ‌Apple Pay‌, Google Pay, and PayPal are all are available as payment options in addition to credit cards, gift cards, and vouchers.

When checking out after choosing a route, ‌Apple Pay‌ can be selected, streamlining the purchase process and offering additional security.

"We know every minute counts for our customers and now purchasing tickets is as simple as the touch of a button," said Roger Harris, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer at Amtrak. "These updates to the Amtrak app and website will offer customers enhanced flexibility and convenience as they book and pay for train tickets."

‌Apple Pay‌ can be set as the default option for all future purchases, and the payment method supports purchasing tickets and modifying reservations.