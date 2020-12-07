Deals: Amazon Discounting Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro by $49, Starting at $249.99 for 11-Inch

Amazon today is discounting the Magic Keyboard for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, providing a $49 discount in both cases. Amazon introduced the discount on the 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard last Friday, and that deal is still happening.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can get the 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for $299.99, down from $349.00, after a $29.01 discount is automatically applied at the checkout screen. Similarly, the 11-inch Magic Keyboard is available for $249.99, down from $299.00, after a $39.01 discount is automatically applied at checkout.
These sales offer the lowest prices that we've ever tracked for Apple's Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro. This accessory includes a trackpad, USB-C port, backlit keys, and a floating cantilever design. When closed, the Magic Keyboard also acts as a form of protection for your iPad Pro.
