California's Exposure Notification System Rolling Out on iPhone Thursday

by

Apple and Google's Exposure Notification system has been rolling out to many states and countries across the world, and starting this Thursday, California, the most populous state in the U.S., will get access to Exposure Notifications.

californiaexposurenotifications1
California COVID Notify has been in testing at UC Berkeley and other UC campuses since earlier this year, but on Thursday, Exposure Notifications are set to roll out to all iPhone and Android users across the state.

CA Notify takes advantage of the Exposure Notification Express system that Apple implemented in September with the release of iOS 13.7. Californians with an ‌iPhone‌ can go to the Settings app, tap on Exposure Notifications, select the United States, and then choose California to opt in with no need to download an accompanying app. On Android, users need to download an app that's launching on December 10.

californiaexposurenotifications
The ‌Exposure Notification‌ system for California was developed by UC San Diego Health, which will provide infrastructure, education, and support that includes a call center and public website.

As with all ‌Exposure Notification‌ apps, California's implementation requires users to opt in to the program and no one will be signed up without consent. When activated, the app uses Bluetooth to interact with the smartphones of the people you come into contact with, monitoring who you're near.

If one of those people is later diagnosed with COVID-19 and shares that diagnosis through the ‌Exposure Notification‌ system, you'll receive an alert letting you know about possible exposure so you can follow the next steps as directed by California's health department.

As TechCrunch points out, Californians will receive a notification when they're within six feet of a confirmed COVID positive individual for a period of 15 minutes or more. Apple and Google's ‌Exposure Notification‌ system was designed with privacy in mind. GPS data and personal identifiers are not collected, and only anonymous keys are transmitted and shared with others.

californiaexposurenotificationsprivacy

Your privacy is protected. The California COVID Notify Privacy Policy is available at https://covid19.ca.gov/notify/#privacy. Your GPS location data and personal identifiers are never collected or shared with other users. Your phone shares anonymous keys (randomly generated strings of numbers) with other users via Bluetooth. The only data collected by the app are the anonymous keys, Bluetooth signal strength, date, and duration of proximity. This information is not linked to your identity or location.

On ‌iPhone‌, enabling Exposure Notifications in California requires iOS 13.7 or later, and the program will be active starting on December 10.

At this point, many states have implemented Exposure Notifications, including Virginia, North Dakota, Arizona, Delaware, Nevada, Alabama, Colorado, Wyoming, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Minnesota, Washington, Connecticut, Nevada, and the District of Columbia.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Top Rated Comments

CarlJ Avatar
CarlJ
8 minutes ago at 10:37 am


Fresh off of banning abilities to conduct business all across the state, and after California has forced citizens into house arrest, now they want to also track your location and human interactions.

GO READ THE ****ING SPEC ('https://covid19-static.cdn-apple.com/applications/covid19/current/static/contact-tracing/pdf/ExposureNotification-FAQv1.2.pdf'). The software cannot track your location or who you interact with because it has been specifically designed to make that impossible.

You are spreading harmful misinformation. This will get people killed, and you are playing a part in that. STOP NOW.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
16 minutes ago at 10:30 am
While the rollout has been painfully slow, better late than never.

I can't see a single reason NOT to use Exposure Notifications. Getting more information will encourage me to take more precaution when going outside.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
crawfish963 Avatar
crawfish963
18 minutes ago at 10:28 am


We now have evidence of just how slow and non-agile Apple is. Vaccines can be developed, tested, and distributed faster than Apple can shove halfbaked software out to a platform they fully control.

You're blaming the wrong entity. It's up to each state/nation to develop protocols and eventually code to utilize tracking. Apple provides APIs, the state/nation does the rest.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarlJ Avatar
CarlJ
13 minutes ago at 10:33 am


We now have evidence of just how slow and non-agile Apple is. Vaccines can be developed, tested, and distributed faster than Apple can shove halfbaked software out to a platform they fully control.

Apple’s part of this was done and rolled out and working, many months ago. It’s all been on the countries and states to implement a front end that suits their purposes (mostly a matter of how they want to present the information, and there are other implementations to crib from, plus set up a back-end database, which is fairly cookie-cutter, plus go through their own government red tape).
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ScottishDuck Avatar
ScottishDuck
16 minutes ago at 10:30 am


We now have evidence of just how slow and non-agile Apple is. Vaccines can be developed, tested, and distributed faster than Apple can shove halfbaked software out to a platform they fully control.

Which would make sense if apple developed this software... which they didn’t.

Apple and Google developed the exposure notification system, which has been available for a long time.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
14 minutes ago at 10:32 am


We now have evidence of just how slow and non-agile Apple is. Vaccines can be developed, tested, and distributed faster than Apple can shove halfbaked software out to a platform they fully control.

This has absolutely nothing to do with Apple. Google/Apple released the framework that anyone can use very early on. It's up to individual states/countries to make an app (and they can download a vanilla one when they wish). Virginia came out with their app very early. The depressing part is that no one bothers to install the app.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Top Stories

iphone11colorswhitebg

Apple Launches iPhone 11 Display Module Replacement Program

Friday December 4, 2020 3:22 pm PST by
Apple today launched a new display replacement program for iPhone 11 devices to address a problem that cases a "small percentage" of iPhone 11 displays to stop responding to touch. Apple says that affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020, and if there are touch issues, the iPhone 11 models could have a problem with the display module. Those with iPhone 11...
Read Full Article65 comments
matte black macbook pro colorware

Apple Researching a Matte Black Finish for MacBooks

Friday December 4, 2020 9:04 am PST by
Apple has filed a patent application for an intense light-absorbant matte black finish for a range of products, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and MacBook (via Patently Apple). Image via ColorWare The patent application, filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, is titled "Anodized Part Having a Matte Black Appearance," and outlines the characteristics of the finish and...
Read Full Article278 comments
apple briefcase

AppleCare Memo Hints at Potential Hardware Announcement Next Tuesday

Thursday December 3, 2020 9:12 am PST by
Following a busy fall season in which Apple hosted three events in as many months, the company may have one more product announcement in store this year. In an internal memo this week, obtained by MacRumors from a reliable source, Apple informed service providers that it has AppleCare-related changes planned for Tuesday, December 8 at approximately 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Specifically, Apple ...
Read Full Article291 comments
Top Stories 38 Feature

Top Stories: Redesigned MacBook Pro in 2021, MagSafe Duo Released, HomePod Mini vs. Competition

Saturday December 5, 2020 6:00 am PST by
You'd think news and rumors would be settling down a bit as we get into December, but that certainly wasn't the case this week as we saw quite a bit of both. On the rumor front, the big one was a fresh report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterating that Apple is planning for two redesigned MacBook Pro models next year featuring Apple Silicon and Mini-LED displays, with Mini-LED trickling down the...
Read Full Article24 comments
satechi magnetic charger

Satechi Debuts Magnetic Wireless Charger for iPhone 12 Models

Friday December 4, 2020 8:00 am PST by
Satechi today announced a new USB-C Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable, which is a new wireless charging option for Apple's iPhone 12 models. Designed to work with the magnets built into the iPhone 12 lineup, the Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable adheres to the back of an iPhone much like Apple's MagSafe charger. The Magnetic Wireless Charging Cable works attaches to an iPhone 12 with a...
Read Full Article82 comments
wristcam design

$299 'Wristcam' Adds a Pair of Cameras to Your Apple Watch

Thursday December 3, 2020 9:32 am PST by
The Apple Watch has never included a camera, likely due to battery life and space concerns. A new Apple Watch product aims to address that lack by introducing a wrist-worn camera that works with the Apple Watch. The Apple-certified Wristcam attaches to the Apple Watch in the form of a band that adds a rather large camera set to the top of the Apple Watch. It's quite thick and bulky, but can...
Read Full Article105 comments
homepod mini amazon echo size

$99 Speaker Showdown: HomePod Mini vs. Amazon Echo and Google Nest Audio

Wednesday December 2, 2020 3:12 pm PST by
Apple recently released the HomePod mini, a new $99 version of the original HomePod that's smaller, cuter, and, most importantly, competitively priced. At $99, the HomePod mini can better compete with affordable smart speakers from companies like Google and Amazon. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The HomePod mini has been praised for its high-quality sound at its...
Read Full Article136 comments
share new subscriptions family sharing

Apple Confirms Family Sharing for In-App Purchases and Subscriptions is Now Available

Friday December 4, 2020 10:21 am PST by
Apple yesterday quietly expanded its Family Sharing App Store functionality, adding a new App Store toggle that allows family members to share in-app subscriptions with one another. Apple today confirmed that the functionality has now rolled out and that it's also applicable to in-app purchases. In an update for developers, Apple says that it's now possible for them to enable Family Sharing...
Read Full Article22 comments
macintosh clear prototype 1

Images of Prototype Apple Macintosh With Clear Casing Shared Online

Sunday December 6, 2020 9:20 am PST by
Twitter user @DongleBookPro has shared images of a prototype Macintosh Classic with a translucent casing. The final retail Macintosh Classic used an iconic beige plastic, so it is rare to see one with a clear casing. This allows it to show off many of the Macintosh's internal parts, such as its nine-inch CRT monitor. It also highlights just how much empty space there was within the...
Read Full Article62 comments
iOS14

iOS 14.2 Reportedly Causing Severe Battery Drain

Sunday December 6, 2020 11:23 am PST by
Users on the Apple Developer forums and Reddit are widely reporting that iOS 14.2 causes severe battery drain issues. Symptoms of the problem include rapid battery drain and longer charge times than usual. Some users are reporting that their devices are losing over 50 percent charge in less than 30 minutes, and seeing large drops of around five percent within minutes of normal use. The...
Read Full Article223 comments