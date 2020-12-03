Guides

Deals: StackSocial's Cyber Monday Mac Bundle Sale Continues With 12 Apps Priced at $42

by

Earlier in the week as part of our Cyber Monday coverage of software accessories, we shared a bundle deal of Mac software being offered by StackSocial. This bundle, called the Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle, includes software like Parallels Desktop Pro and Luminar 4 and is priced at $42 exclusively for MacRumors readers.

cyber monday mac bundleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The sale is still going on, so if you're interested you can head over to StackSocial and enter the code RUMORS40 at checkout to see the bundle drop to $42.00 from $69.99. You'll have until next Wednesday, December 9 to take advantage of the StackSocial bundle deal.

$28 OFF
The Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle

In total there are 12 apps offered in the bundle, including software for editing photos, learning a new language, taking notes, optimizing your Mac's storage, managing files, staying organized, and more. We've collected all of the apps available in the bundle in the list below.

The Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle

  • Parallels Desktop Pro (1 year subscription) - Run thousands of Windows apps on
    your Mac without compromising on performance.
  • Luminar 4 - AI-powered photo editor for quick and efficient editing.
  • PDFpenPRO 12 - PDF editor with large resource of editing tools.
  • Goose VPN (lifetime subscription) - Stay safe and secure while browsing the Internet.
  • BusyCal 3 - Desktop calendar app with support for integrating with iCloud.
  • Movavi Screen Recorder 2021 - Take video screen captures on your Mac.
  • uTalk (lifetime subscription) - Learning language tool with over 140 languages to learn.
  • Edraw MindMaster - Professional-style brainstorming tool for taking down notes.
  • Gemini 2 - Easily delete duplicate files to free up space on your Mac.
  • Dropzone 4 Pro - Move, copy, upload, and do more with Dropzone's "swiss army knife" kit of tools.
  • ForkLift 3 - Powerful file manager with dual pane support.
  • Art Text 4 - Create professional logos and graphics.

As a note, remember to check the terms for each app for more information on the length of the license, eligibility for future upgrades, and more. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Top Stories

apple top apps games 2020

Apple Shares Top 20 Most Downloaded Games and Apps of 2020

Tuesday December 1, 2020 9:38 pm PST by
Alongside picks for the top iPhone, iPad, and Mac apps and games of the year, Apple today shared charts featuring the Top Games of 2020 and the Top Apps of 2020, revealing the most popular free and paid apps and games during the year. Among Us! was the top free game of 2020, followed by Call of Duty: Mobile, Roblox, and Subway Surfers. Ink Inc. Tattoo Drawing was the number four free app,...
Read Full Article21 comments
m1 chip macbook air pro

Developer Delves Into Reasons Why Apple's M1 Chip is So Fast

Monday November 30, 2020 1:57 pm PST by
Apple's M1 chip is the fastest chip that Apple has ever released in a Mac based on single-core CPU benchmark scores, and it beats out many high-end Intel Macs when it comes to multi-core performance. Developer Erik Engheim recently shared a deep dive into the M1 chip, exploring the reasons why Apple's new processor is so much faster than the Intel chips that it replaces. First and foremost,...
Read Full Article334 comments
maxresdefault

Italy Fines Apple $12 Million for Misleading iPhone Water Resistance Claims

Monday November 30, 2020 3:10 am PST by
Apple has been slapped with a 10 million euro ($12 million) fine by Italy's antitrust watchdog for unfair commercial practices related to its iPhone marketing in the country. One of the Apple ads cited in the Italian watchdog's proceedings (credit: setteBIT) Specifically, Apple is being charged for misleading claims in promotional messages about how deep and how long iPhones can be submerged...
Read Full Article321 comments
General cyber monday 20 sale feature

Apple Cyber Monday 2020: Discounts on iPads, Macs, AirPods, and More [Updated]

Monday November 30, 2020 6:25 am PST by
Today is Cyber Monday, a shopping event that sees many of the same deals from Black Friday bleed over into a new week, along with a few brand new offers on everything from Apple products to related accessories. In this post we'll highlight the best online discounts that you can find on Apple devices today. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a...
Read Full Article13 comments
16 inch MBP Mini Led

Mini-LED M1 MacBook Pro and Mini-LED iPad Pro Models Coming First Half of 2021

Monday November 30, 2020 2:24 am PST by
Apple is widely reported to be embracing mini-LED display backlighting technology for some products next year, and a new report today by DigiTimes has named several of Apple's partners in the supply chain that are expected to benefit from the switch. According to the report, Apple is set to launch its first mini-LED iPad Pro in the first quarter of 2021 and mass produce mini-LED MacBook Pro...
Read Full Article125 comments
iphone8guide b

iOS 14.2 Quietly Added FaceTime 1080p Support to iPhone 8 and Later Models

Wednesday December 2, 2020 3:21 am PST by
Back in early November, Apple released iOS 14.2 and announced with it a slew of new features for iPhones, but one thing it didn't mention was the apparent addition of support for 1080p FaceTime calls on iPhone 8 and later devices. The little-known fact was discovered by MacMagazine, which found that Apple quietly updated the specs pages for devices like iPhone XR shortly after the release of ...
Read Full Article66 comments
Mac Mini 2018

Apple Developers Now Able to Natively Run macOS Within AWS With Amazon EC2 Mac Instances

Monday November 30, 2020 9:01 pm PST by
As AWS re:Invent kicks off, Amazon Web Services today announced new Mac instances for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, allowing AWS customers to run on-demand macOS workloads in the AWS cloud for the first time. Amazon says that the new feature extends the flexibility, scalability, and cost benefits of AWS to all Apple developers as those creating apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple...
Read Full Article89 comments
best apps of 2020

Wakeout! Named Apple's Best App of 2020, While Zoom Earns the Title for Best iPad App

Tuesday December 1, 2020 9:26 pm PST by
Apple today shared its App Store Best of 2020 winners, highlighting its picks for the top iOS, iPadOS, and macOS apps and games released over the course of the year. Apple's iPhone App of the Year award went to Wakeout!, which is a family friendly exercise and movement app that encourages people to complete easy exercises while at home. Apple's iPad App of the Year was Zoom, which soared in...
Read Full Article26 comments
magsafe duo charger

MagSafe Duo Charger for iPhone 12 and Apple Watch Now Available for Purchase

Tuesday December 1, 2020 4:15 pm PST by
Apple today began selling the MagSafe Duo Charger that was announced alongside the new iPhone 12 models back in October. Priced at $129, the MagSafe Duo offers a MagSafe charging puck for the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and 12 mini, along with an Apple Watch charger. Though the accessory was announced in October and was listed as coming soon, it was not clear when it would launch. Orders...
Read Full Article293 comments
imac 5k 2014 video

Apple Adds First iMac Models With Retina 5K Display to Vintage Products List

Tuesday December 1, 2020 8:09 am PST by
The first iMac with a Retina 5K display is one of several iMac models that have been added to Apple's vintage products list this week. In the past, vintage Apple products were no longer eligible for repairs at the Genius Bar or at Apple Authorized Service Providers, but Apple began offering extended repairs of select vintage products in 2018. Many of the iMac models listed below will likely...
Read Full Article141 comments