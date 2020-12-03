Deals: StackSocial's Cyber Monday Mac Bundle Sale Continues With 12 Apps Priced at $42

Earlier in the week as part of our Cyber Monday coverage of software accessories, we shared a bundle deal of Mac software being offered by StackSocial. This bundle, called the Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle, includes software like Parallels Desktop Pro and Luminar 4 and is priced at $42 exclusively for MacRumors readers.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The sale is still going on, so if you're interested you can head over to StackSocial and enter the code RUMORS40 at checkout to see the bundle drop to $42.00 from $69.99. You'll have until next Wednesday, December 9 to take advantage of the StackSocial bundle deal.

In total there are 12 apps offered in the bundle, including software for editing photos, learning a new language, taking notes, optimizing your Mac's storage, managing files, staying organized, and more. We've collected all of the apps available in the bundle in the list below.

The Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle

Parallels Desktop Pro (1 year subscription) - Run thousands of Windows apps on

your Mac without compromising on performance.

- Run thousands of Windows apps on your Mac without compromising on performance. Luminar 4 - AI-powered photo editor for quick and efficient editing.

- AI-powered photo editor for quick and efficient editing. PDFpenPRO 12 - PDF editor with large resource of editing tools.

- PDF editor with large resource of editing tools. Goose VPN (lifetime subscription) - Stay safe and secure while browsing the Internet.

- Stay safe and secure while browsing the Internet. BusyCal 3 - Desktop calendar app with support for integrating with iCloud.

- Desktop calendar app with support for integrating with iCloud. Movavi Screen Recorder 2021 - Take video screen captures on your Mac.

- Take video screen captures on your Mac. uTalk (lifetime subscription) - Learning language tool with over 140 languages to learn.

- Learning language tool with over 140 languages to learn. Edraw MindMaster - Professional-style brainstorming tool for taking down notes.

- Professional-style brainstorming tool for taking down notes. Gemini 2 - Easily delete duplicate files to free up space on your Mac.

- Easily delete duplicate files to free up space on your Mac. Dropzone 4 Pro - Move, copy, upload, and do more with Dropzone's "swiss army knife" kit of tools.

- Move, copy, upload, and do more with Dropzone's "swiss army knife" kit of tools. ForkLift 3 - Powerful file manager with dual pane support.

- Powerful file manager with dual pane support. Art Text 4 - Create professional logos and graphics.

As a note, remember to check the terms for each app for more information on the length of the license, eligibility for future upgrades, and more. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.