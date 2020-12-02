Hulu's Watch Party Feature Rolling Out to All Users

Hulu in May began testing a new Watch Party feature that's designed to allow up to eight people to watch TV shows and movies together through the Hulu website, chatting with one another while the content is playing.



The feature was limited to some Hulu users, but Hulu today announced that Watch Party is now available for all on-demand Hulu subscribers.

Today, we're officially launching Hulu Watch Party for Hulu and Hulu (No Ads) subscribers on Hulu.com. Viewers can now safely connect with their friends and family from the comfort of their homes to watch thousands of titles from Hulu's on-demand streaming library.

Creating a Watch Party can be done by choosing the "Watch Party" option on a title's detail page, which provides a link that viewers can share with up to seven other Hulu subscribers. Once everyone has joined, the host can start the show.

Participants need to be logged into Hulu and watchers must have a Hulu subscription. It's also limited to those who are 18 years of age and older. All participants who use Watch Party can react in real time through the chat function in addition to controlling their own playback.