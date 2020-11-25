Apple Reportedly Solves Widespread iCloud Music Library Sync Issues

Apple experienced ongoing server issues with its iCloud Music Library service over the last 72 hours, based on multiple user reports across the internet, leaving many Apple Music subscribers unable to access their music libraries. However, the problem appears to have been solved, at least for now.

Image via MacRumors forum member Nikonoclast

‌iCloud‌ Music Library allows PC, Mac and iOS users to store their personal music library online, by matching uploaded tracks to songs listed on the iTunes Store or uploading tracks directly if no match is available. The service is included as part of every ‌Apple Music‌ subscription, and is also available as a standalone service called iTunes Match.

However, reports of persistent ‌iCloud‌ Music Library syncing problems gathered pace over the last few days, with users taking to the MacRumors forums, the Apple Music subreddit, Twitter, and Apple's support forum to voice their frustration.

The issue occurred whenever an ‌Apple Music‌ library sync was attempted within the Music app on macOS or in iTunes on Windows PCs. For those affected by the problem, syncing failed and users were met with the error "Genius results can't be updated right now. The network connection was lost."

The message appeared despite all other systems working fine on the local network, and left affected users unable to access their synced playlists and music on Mac, PC and iOS devices. Users reported that logging out and in again, reauthorizing their machine with ‌Apple Music‌, restarting, and even reinstalling macOS did nothing to rectify the situation.

Apple's system status page didn't indicate any problem with ‌iCloud‌ servers, ‌Apple Music‌, or the iTunes Match service when the problem was widespread, yet Apple support staff were said to be able to reproduce the issue. However, there are indications that Apple has got on top of the problem overnight, so it's worth trying to sync your music library again if you were one of those affected.

(Thanks, Justin!)