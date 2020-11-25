Apple's Annual Holiday Ad Revolves Around 'The Magic of Mini'

Apple today shared its annual holiday ad on YouTube, titled "The magic of mini," showing how music can help improve your mood.

As noted by Adweek , this year's edition of the ad features rapper Tierra Whack arriving home to her apartment in a dreary state, but her mood quickly improves after the HomePod mini adds a colorful, miniature version of herself to the equation. "Turn up the holidays with HomePod mini," says Apple. "A little joy never sounded so big."

The full-size HomePod and AirPods Pro also make brief appearances during the ad.