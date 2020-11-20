$799 M1 MacBook Air With 128GB Storage for Education Institutions Spotted Online

A new configuration of the M1 MacBook Air with 128GB of storage and a lower $799 price has today been spotted on Apple's U.S. Education Institution Hardware and Software Price List.

The M1 ‌MacBook Air‌ is only available with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB of storage. There is currently no 128GB configuration on the Apple Store.

However, Reddit user "u/dduci97" noticed that Apple has listed "13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌: Apple M1 chip w/8-core CPU and 7-core GPU, 8GB, 128GB" in Silver, Gold, and Space Gray on its U.S. Education Price List at a price of $799. Apple also has options to purchase this ‌MacBook Air‌ configuration in bulk quantities, as is the case with many other devices on the Education Price List.

Although Apple's U.S. Education Store is not yet displaying a 128GB ‌MacBook Air‌, another Reddit user shared a screenshot of the education institutions page showing the new configuration.

It is unclear whether this lower-cost ‌MacBook Air‌ configuration will ever be sold to the general public. Factoring in education discount, it seems that a 128GB ‌MacBook Air‌ would come in at $899 for the average consumer, making it the cheapest MacBook option for years.

Alternately, it is possible that the configuration may be reserved for education customers only. Apple has been known to reserve some Mac models for education, such as the Intel Core i3 iMac, as well as older models such as the eMac and "molar" Power Mac G3.