Pixelmator Pro 2.0 Launches With All-New Design and Native Apple M1 Support

by

Popular image editor app Pixelmator Pro has released version 2.0 ahead of schedule, bringing an all-new design for macOS Big Sur and native support for Macs powered by Apple's new M1 chip.

pixelmator pro 2
The new design features a simplified Effects Browser that makes it easier to find and apply effects, and new compact layouts for the sidebars and presets.

There's also a new Workspaces feature that lets users customize the look of Pixelmator, with presets optimized for photo editing, design, illustration, and painting.

With native support for Apple's new M1-powered Macs, Pixelmator Pro 2.0 takes advantage of the chip's 16-core Neural Engine for accelerated machine learning. This allows for features like Super Resolution, which intelligently increases the resolution of images while preserving details, to work up to 15x faster.

The editing engine is powered by Metal, which makes it easy for the app to take full advantage of the unified memory architecture in Apple's system-on-a-chip. There's also a new app icon that aligns with Apple's docked apps, and a new unified toolbar with switches and menus that look native to the macOS 11 Big Sur aesthetic.

Pixelmator 2.0 is a Universal app, so it runs natively on both M1 and Intel-based Macs. The image editing app costs $39.99 and can be downloaded directly from the Mac App Store.

Top Rated Comments
sfwalter Avatar
sfwalter
37 minutes ago at 06:09 am


>This allows for features like Super Resolution, which intelligently increases the resolution of images while preserving details, to work up to 15x faster.

How on earth does this work?
How can you increase the size of an image, but 'preserve' details? Won't everything just be scaled up? You can't introduce resolution where there's no more data.

Machine Learning. I guess thru the power of guessing what pixels they should add
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ruka.snow Avatar
ruka.snow
23 minutes ago at 06:22 am


Is every single MacOS app going to get an announcement on Macrumors once they have a native M1 software version release?

Way better this than pissing about with blasted TV shows and Beats whatevers. At least this is Mac stuff.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FSMBP Avatar
FSMBP
42 minutes ago at 06:04 am


>This allows for features like Super Resolution, which intelligently increases the resolution of images while preserving details, to work up to 15x faster.

How on earth does this work?
How can you increase the size of an image, but 'preserve' details? Won't everything just be scaled up? You can't introduce resolution where there's no more data.

I think they us Machine-Learning to extrapolate edge-detail to make it less jagged-fuzzy. It's not like "Enhance" and the picture is magically clearer, but it makes it better.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WannaGoMac Avatar
WannaGoMac
31 minutes ago at 06:15 am
Is every single MacOS app going to get an announcement on Macrumors once they have a native M1 software version release?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Serban55 Avatar
Serban55
23 minutes ago at 06:23 am


Is every single MacOS app going to get an announcement on Macrumors once they have a native M1 software version release?

yes, why not? this is big to see how fast big dev are jumping on this
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hlfway2anywhere Avatar
hlfway2anywhere
22 minutes ago at 06:24 am


Is every single MacOS app going to get an announcement on Macrumors once they have a native M1 software version release?

It’s relevant and helpful information right now, and there’s little else going on.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

