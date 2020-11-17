Apple Celebrates 40 Years of Community At Its Cork Campus in Ireland

Apple has published an article on its website celebrating 40 years of community at its Cork campus in Ireland.

The story of Apple in Ireland began in 1980 with a single manufacturing facility and 60 employees. Fast-forward to today, and Ireland is home to more than 6,000 Apple employees and a sprawling campus in the city of Cork. As Apple celebrates its 40th anniversary in Ireland, the original manufacturing facility has expanded and is now part of a campus that includes AppleCare, Operations, Logistics, and a variety of other teams staffed by a diverse group of employees representing over 90 nationalities. Cork also serves as Apple’s European headquarters, supporting customers across the continent and beyond.

The newsroom article includes interviews with staff, including some members who have worked at the campus for over 30 years, and highlights employee initiatives such as Cork's LGBTQ Diversity Network Association (DNA) and the soon-to-be launched Cork Accessibility DNA, two of Apple's many DNAs that connect employees with shared interests, backgrounds, and values.

In addition, the report highlights Apple's Giving program in Cork, which has supported more than 400 registered charities in Ireland. For every hour a Cork employee volunteers, Apple matches their time with a monetary donation to the same charity. So far in 2020, 43 percent of all Cork employees have participated in volunteering activities.

The piece also mentions efforts around environmental responsibility. The Cork campus, like all Apple facilities, runs on 100 percent clean energy, has more than 200 solar thermal panels, and rainwater is harvested from the roof to supply restrooms across the campus. It has also achieved Zero Waste to Landfill, including for its manufacturing facility.