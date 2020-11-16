HomePod Mini Now Available for In-Store Pickup
Today is the HomePod mini's official launch day, and as customers who pre-ordered await their devices, Apple has also started in-store sales. Customers who weren't able to pre-order can place an order on Apple's website or in the Apple Store app and arrange for in-store pickup at a local retail location.
A quick spot check suggests that most stores around the United States have available stock for customers, and in-store pickup may be one of the only ways to get a HomePod mini ahead of the holidays if you're looking for a specific color.
Orders placed today for shipping to the home won't arrive until at least December. For the white HomePod mini, orders will come between December 2 and December 10, and for the black HomePod mini, orders won't arrive until December 16 to December 24.
The HomePod mini, priced at $99, is Apple's new, smaller and more affordable version of the HomePod. Reviews and first impressions from customers have been largely positive, and most people have praised the sound quality and the small size.
Apple designed these HomePods as smart speakers each linked to a specific room in your house. They want you to buy one for each room separately :) Also, they're probably too fragile to take outside: there are more robust alternatives for that.
I hate how theres no internal battery. Stuff like this is why i hate apple sometimes. Woulda been an automatic buy if it was portable
I'm more disappointed by the limited geographical rollout. Why they don't ship these around the world is hard to understand. It's been 2,5 years since the first HomePod and they're still only supported in a handful of countries and languages. While they have Siri in many more languages. The fact that they planned to add a second speaker gave them all the time they needed.
I have my HomePod set to English, while my iOS devices have Dutch Siri. Very confusing. And no more support for "personal requests". Switching everything over to English has other issues, including no more reading out loud messages and local driving directions as English Siri butchers those.
If there was a battery inside it would no longer be in the HomePod category. It would be a GoPod or something.
A rechargeable battery was my no. 1 requirement for this HomePod.
But... it’s a “Home”pod...
