Philips Hue Adds Support for HomeKit Adaptive Lighting to Ambiance Lights

Philips Hue, known for its line of HomeKit-connected lights, has begun rolling out a new firmware update for the Hue Bridge that brings HomeKit Adaptive Lighting support to the Hue range of Ambiance lights (via iCulture). The rollout follows a month of beta testing with select Hue users.



Adaptive Lighting is an iOS 14 feature that's designed to allow HomeKit-connected lights to adjust their color temperature throughout the day. Warm colors are used in the morning, cooler colors are used midday, and blue light is reduced at night for better sleep.

To update your Hue Bridge, launch the Hue app, tap Settings, then scroll down and select Software Update. The version you want is 1941132070. Tap Update to install it. No new update is required for the lights.

After the update, launch the Home app and you should see message appear at the top indicating that your lights support Adaptive Lighting. Tap the message and you can choose which lamps to enable it for.

Color temperature shifts throughout the day without user interaction, using subtle transitions between color options. With Philips Hue, this works with both the White & Color Ambiance and the White Ambiance lamps, in all different shapes (candle lamp, E27, GU10, and so on).