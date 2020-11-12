Apple Card, Apple Pay, Maps and Messages Experiencing Outages [Updated]

Apple is having trouble with a number of services at this time, and along with problems that are preventing people from installing macOS Big Sur and slowing down third-party apps, Apple Card, Apple Pay, Maps, and iMessage are experiencing issues.



According to Apple's System Status page, Apple Card and Apple Pay are seeing a complete outage. Users are not able to complete Apple Pay transactions, and some users may be unable to apply for or manage an Apple Card on Apple.com.

Maps traffic and routing and navigation is also out, and Apple says that the services "may be slow or unavailable." The same goes for iMessage, with Apple saying that some users are affected and may be unable to use iMessage at this time.

It's not clear when these services will be functioning properly again, but if you're having problems with Maps, Messages, Apple Card, and Apple Pay, you're not alone. Users are also unable to install macOS Big Sur at this time.

Update 2:30 p.m.: According to Apple's System Status page, the issues with Apple Card, Apple Pay, iMessage, and Maps have been fixed.