Deals: Save Across Apple's Entire iPad Lineup With Up to $166 Off iPad mini, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad

Today we're tracking a few deals across the iPad lineup, including lowest ever prices on the iPad Pro, iPad mini, iPad, and iPad Air. Most of these deals can be found at Amazon, and sale prices start at $299 for the 10.2-inch iPad, $512.28 for the iPad mini 5, $749.00 for the 11-inch iPad Pro, and $699 for the 2020 iPad Air.

As a note, the prices listed below reflect discounts from various sellers on Amazon, and they change rapidly. Be sure to double check before buying to make sure you're getting the best price.



11-Inch iPad Pro

12.9-Inch iPad Pro

Wi-Fi 128GB - $939.00 at Amazon ($60 off, lowest price)

- $939.00 at Amazon ($60 off, lowest price) Wi-Fi 256GB - $999.00 at Amazon ($100 off)

- $999.00 at Amazon ($100 off) Wi-Fi 512GB - $1,219.93 at Amazon ($79 off, lowest price)

- $1,219.93 at Amazon ($79 off, lowest price) Wi-Fi 1TB - $1,449.00 at Amazon ($50 off)

- $1,449.00 at Amazon ($50 off) Cellular 256GB - $1,199.99 at Amazon / Best Buy ($49 off, lowest price)

- $1,199.99 at Amazon / Best Buy ($49 off, lowest price) Cellular 1TB - $1,599.99 at Amazon ($50 off, lowest price)

10.2-Inch iPad

Wi-Fi 32GB - $299.00 at Amazon ($30 off, lowest price)

- $299.00 at Amazon ($30 off, lowest price) Wi-Fi 128GB - $395.00 at Amazon ($34 off, lowest price)

iPad mini

Cellular 256GB - $512.28 at Amazon ($166 off, lowest price)

iPad Air

Wi-Fi 256GB - $699.00 at Amazon ($50 off, lowest price)

