Deals: AirPods Pro Available for New Low Price of $194 at Amazon

Amazon this week is discounting Apple's AirPods Pro to the notable low price of $194.00, down from $249.00. This is now the lowest price that we've tracked so far on the AirPods Pro, slightly beating Woot's previous sale price of $195 earlier in the month.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The AirPods Pro launched in 2019 with a look similar to the original AirPods, but sporting a design with a wider front to accommodate silicone tips for comfort, fit, and noise cancellation purposes. Tips come in three sizes to fit different ears.

