iPhone Upgrade Program Temporarily Unavailable at Apple Stores in England Due to Lockdown Restrictions
Apple today informed customers that its iPhone Upgrade Program is temporarily unavailable in England due to new COVID-19 lockdown restrictions that have gone into effect across the country starting today until December 2.
In the United Kingdom, the iPhone Upgrade Program requires visiting an Apple Store, but England's lockdown restrictions have forced these retail locations to operate on a click-and-collect basis only with Express Pickup windows at the entrance. Due to these restrictions, Apple cannot allow customers inside the stores to complete their iPhone upgrade at this time, according to an email shared with MacRumors by several readers.
As noted by 9to5Mac's Michael Steeber, all Apple Stores in England are closed today and will reopen Friday with click-and-collect service.
Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
better than labour, I dont think Boris has done the best but he isn't as bad
This is what happens when your country is governed by a fascist buffoon who has led a virus go so out of control compared to other countries with real democracy that it has not only lead to the death of so many loved ones but also to the complete annihilation of so many functions that are imbued in the fabric of our society. I pray for the UK and the others like it that are walking on the same road.
If the UK, and America had dealt with the pandemic as adults, they could be like New Zealand and Australia. Both have been able to control the pandemic, and reduce the deaths among their citizenry. It's a crying shame that the elections are so close in this country. Let's reelect the person that has allowed far too many Americans to die. Insanity. And now armed groups are demanding that the counting of votes be stopped. Armed groups demanding that one of the tenants of American Democracy be trashed, drowned in the swamp...
Don't know why your complaining. You signed up to pay the phone off in 24 months with the *option* of upgrading after 12 payments. Your still going to be making a payment if you have your current phone or a new phone. :rolleyes:
this is a scam its not fair the whole idea for the plan is to get a new phone each year and not pay full, now ive payed much more than I needed to and cant even get it soon, so will end up paying 4 extra months and to clean the balance its only £460 I can sell the handset private for more
While this is super frustrating and something Apple should have thought of (ie. allow trade in via mail as in the US), there is and has been nothing stopping you from selling privately and paying off the remaining loan balance at any time. Then you can decide to purchase your new phone however you like. I know the upgrade program is your ideal way to do it, it is for me as well, but we have to remain flexible.
You still have options and COVID is certainly at fault here, though calling it a 'scam' is a stretch.