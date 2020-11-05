Apple Releases tvOS 14.2 for Fourth and Fifth-Generation Apple TV Models

Apple today released tvOS 14.2, the third update to the tvOS 14 operating system that was released on September 16. tvOS 14.2 comes a month after the release of tvOS 14.0.2, a bug fix update.



tvOS 14.2, which is a free update, can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌ by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates enabled will be upgraded to tvOS 14.2 automatically.

Apple does not provide detailed release notes for its tvOS updates, so we may not be able to determine what's new in the software. Apple provides tvOS notes through a tvOS support document, but information is often limited, and there were no new features that were discovered during the beta testing process.

The main ‌‌tvOS 14‌‌ update introduced Picture in Picture outside of the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ app, introduced audio sharing features for connecting two sets of AirPods or Beats, added new HomeKit capabilities, and expanded game controller support and multiuser gaming options. For more on ‌‌tvOS 14‌‌, check out our roundup.