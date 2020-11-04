Deals: AirPods With Wired Charging Case Drop to New Low of $99

Amazon today introduced a new all-time-low price on the AirPods with Wired Charging Case, which are available for $99.00, down from $159.00. Previous sales have seen this version of the AirPods discounted to around $130, so this is definitely a solid deal for early holiday shoppers.

These AirPods include the traditional wired Charging Case that charges via Lightning. If you want to add wireless charging to the AirPods, you'll have to purchase the separate Wireless Charging Case, on sale now for $69.00 on Amazon.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.