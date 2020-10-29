Deals: New All-Time-Lows Hit Powerbeats Pro ($160) and Beats Solo Pro ($170) in Early Black Friday Sales

A collection of discounts have hit the Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Solo Pro accessories this week. These new sales are providing early Black Friday pricing on the Powerbeats Pro at $90 off.

This means you can get the Powerbeats Pro for $159.99, down from $249.99 in select colors. On Amazon, this price is available in Lava Red, Moss, and Spring Yellow.

Similarly, the Solo Pro headphones are seeing a new all-time-low price of $169.99 in Red, Light Blue, and Dark Blue on Amazon. For both headphones, other color options are also being discounted, but they're not quite as steep as these prices.

Below we've highlighted each of these deals in a list, focusing on Amazon's sales. If you prefer other retailers, you can find these discounts across a number of retailers, including Apple and Best Buy.



Powerbeats - $129.95, down from $149.95

- $129.95, down from $149.95 Powerbeats Pro - $159.99, down from $249.95

- $159.99, down from $249.95 Solo Pro - $169.99, down from $299.95

