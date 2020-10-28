Deals: Woot Offering Discounts on Refurbished iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max Models

Woot today is offering deals on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. All of these smartphones are in refurbished condition and are expected to have a moderate level of wear and tear, but they were tested and are in full working condition.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Prices start at $549.99 for a 64GB iPhone 11, which is down from Apple's price of $599.00 for a new version of the smartphone. Woot also has the 128GB iPhone 11 for $599.99 ($50 savings) and the 256GB model for $649.99 ($100 savings).

Moving to the iPhone 11 Pro, you can get the 64GB model for $699.99, the 256GB model for $799.99, and the 512GB model for $849.99. iPhone 11 Pro Max available models include the 256GB version for $919.99 and the 512GB version for $959.99.

Every iPhone 11 model on sale today is fully unlocked, and also include a 90 day Woot limited warranty. Woot's sale will last today only, so be sure to visit the retailer soon if you're interested.